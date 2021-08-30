Key Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific & Canada Fantasy Sports to 2027: 10.7% CAGR Forecast from 2021 to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market by Sports Type, Platform and Demographics: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market was valued at $2,021.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,739.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2027.



Some of the prominent players in this segment such as DraftKings, FanDuel, and PlayUp entered into a partnership with official sports leagues such as National Football League (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) as their fantasy sports partner. In addition, these players provide complete transparency to their customers in terms of their financial transactions.



All financial transactions on sports fantasy platforms are secured with verified payment gateways, thus building the confidence among users to spend on online prediction games. Furthermore, DraftKings Inc. and Major League Baseball announced a multi-year extension of Exclusive and official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the League. Such partnerships are expected to accelerate promotions and advertisements of sports fantasy platforms at a global level, including Canada and Australia.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to economic crisis around the world. Implementation of restrictions and cancellation of major sports leagues are expected to act as major challenges for engaged stakeholders. Furthermore, ambiguous and complicated regulatory frameworks regarding the fantasy sports platforms challenges the market growth.



The rapidly transforming online gaming industry is boosting the adoption of technologies such as facial recognition, cloud-based technology, and blockchain technology for efficient operations. With the incorporation of secured payment gateways, user-friendly interface, blockchain-based apps, and fantasy chatbots, the fantasy sports industry has witnessed huge leaps In terms of revenue generation, customer satisfaction, and operation efficiency. The incorporation of such technologies is expected to continue to serve as a lucrative opportunity for engaged stakeholders in Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market to better manage users as well as key operations.

In addition, an increase in investment in fantasy sports platforms and partnerships of sports fantasy platforms with sport leagues have majorly driven the growth of Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market. However, lack of awareness about fantasy sports platforms among gaming audience is likely to hamper the growth of the market.



The key players operating in Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market include DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Group (Flutter Entertainment), Betway Group, Moneyball, FantasyDraft, LLC, MyClubtap , PlayOn, and PlayUp Limited.



