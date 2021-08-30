Crestline Selected to Manage The AC Hotel by Marriott Portland Downtown/Waterfront, Maine

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected to manage the 178-guestroom AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront, Maine. This is the second hotel that Crestline is managing in Portland—in 2020 Crestline welcomed the Residence Inn Portland Downtown/Waterfront to its growing portfolio.



"We are excited to expand our portfolio in Portland where we see a surge in tourism to the region as well as the resumption of business travel,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline.

The AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront

The AC Hotel is located two blocks from the Old Port District known for its shopping, restaurants, and outdoor activities. A focal point on Fore Street, the hotel is at the site of The Grand Trunk Station and offers guests an unobstructed view of Casco Bay. The hotel is a short walk to the Casco Bay Ferry Lines, The Victorian Mansion, East End Beach and the 70 miles of green space that encompass Portland Trails.

Each of the hotels’ 169 guestrooms and nine suites feature elegant design with 55" smart TVs, complimentary high-speed Internet access in all guestrooms and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel. Additional comforts include adjustable reading lamps and plush bedding. The AC Kitchen offers grab and go items for breakfast and the AC Lounge provides an afternoon and evening retreat for wine, craft beer, and cocktails. The hotel has a fitness center as well as four meeting and event rooms totaling 2,696 square feet. The hotel is pet friendly.

The AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront is located at 158 Fore Street Portland, Maine. It is 4.9 miles from Portland International Jetport (PWM) and offers complimentary shuttle service upon request. It is 100 miles from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and 99 miles from Manchester/Boston Regional Airport (MHT). Onsite parking is available for a fee. For more information and reservations, call 207.747.1640 or visit online at www.marriott.com.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 126 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,500 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

