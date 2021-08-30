Positive Displacement Gas Compressor Market to hit $4.5 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the positive displacement gas compressor market which estimates the market valuation will cross US$ 4.5 billion by 2027. Positive displacement gas compressor holds a promising outlook, since it mostly used for gases, such as hydrogen, nitrogen, argon, silane and ethylene. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, including general manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, mining, chemicals and petrochemicals and power generation.

Substantial development in the oil and gas industry worldwide is one of the key factors positively influence the positive displacement gas compressor market. Moreover, the extensive usage of gas compressors for the transportation and processing of renewable energy resources, such as natural gas, over long distances, is also driving the market growth.

Positive displacement gas compressor industry players are continuously improving product, by adopting the latest manufacturing technologies such as fabricated casing technology, high-pressure casing technology, and impeller welding techniques. Positive displacement gas compressor manufacturers are also developing compressor with improved enhanced performance capabilities, minimal maintenance requirements, storage tanks, and lower fuel consumption, which is result in driving the market.

Ammonia segment are poised to grow at 4.5% CAGR by 2027 in positive displacement gas compressor market revenue. The demand of ammonia compressors is likely to grow at a significant rate over the coming years due to rising demand for fertilizers across the globe. Ammonia is used as a fertilizer in the agriculture industry. Another key growth enabler for the product market is the increasing food demand across the world. Moreover, the reduction in total arable land will enhance the use of fertilizers in the upcoming years, which will drive the compressor demand within fertilizer plants. Moreover, proposed projects for establishment of green ammonia plant will support the industry growth.

In 2020, Europe held more than 20% of the positive displacement gas compressor market share which is mainly attributed to increasing oil and gas production. In addition, the European Commission implemented its Clean Fuels Strategy with an objective to build infrastructure for low-to-zero-emission vehicles. Stringent government rules to curb pollution levels and ban diesel engines have accelerated the development for alternative fuel vehicles. Germany fuel cell market has been regulated and driven by government initiatives for the adoption of renewable fueling stations, which will positively impact the positive displacement gas compressor market.

Some major findings of positive displacement gas compressor market report include:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global positive displacement gas compressors demand owing to decline in oil and gas production. However, manufactures have witnessed significant growth in positive displacement gas compressors, owing to rising oil & gas exploration activities around the globe and proliferation of unconventional onshore oil production, which will stimulate the market growth rate over the forecast period.

The rotary vane compressors are expected to observe substantial growth, since it can handle almost any gas imaginable, including acid, sour, hydrogen or heavy hydrocarbons. Compared to some other compression technologies, the rotary vane compressors vane has lower power consumption and lower routine maintenance costs, which will positively impact the market growth.

The oil-filled gas compressors come in a variety of types including lobe, screw, liquid ring, scroll and vane, oil-filled gas compressor used in wide variety of industrial applications such as manufacturing, building work, waste management, quarrying, recycling and many other uses, will drive the oil-filled gas compressor demand.

Hydrogen is increasingly used as a fuel in transportation since it has high energy density and also provide environmental sustainability. Increasing popularity of fuel cell vehicles will trigger the development of hydrogen refueling stations. Positive displacement gas compressors are ideal for hydrogen refueling due to lack of lubrication and wearing parts in the compression chamber.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Positive displacement gas compressor industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2017 – 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Type trends

2.1.3 Lubrication trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Positive Displacement Gas Compressor Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Profit margin analysis

3.3.2 Value addition at each stage

3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4 Vendor matrix

3.3.5 COVID-19 based supply chain disruption analysis

3.4 Technical specifications by application

3.4.1 Hydrogen

3.4.2 LPG/LNG

3.4.3 Carbon dioxide

3.4.4 Ammonia

3.5 Technical specifications of all major compressors

3.5.1 Reciprocating

3.5.2 Screw

3.5.3 Scroll

3.5.4 Rotary lobe

3.5.5 Rotary vane

3.6 Compressor usage by application

3.7 Raw material analysis

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Favorable trends associated with decarbonization

3.8.1.2 Increasing oil & gas production activities across the globe

3.8.1.3 Increasing number of hydrogen refueling stations

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 High maintenance costs associated with gas compressors

3.9 Regulatory trends

3.9.1 U.S.

3.9.2 Europe

3.9.3 China

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.11.1 Top players overview

3.11.2 Key stakeholders

3.11.3 Strategy dashboard

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.12.1 Supplier power

3.12.2 Buyer power

3.12.3 Threat of new entrants

3.12.4 Threat of substitutes

3.13 Regional price trends

3.13.1 Regional price trends

3.13.2 Cost structure analysis

3.13.2.1 R&D cost

3.13.2.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.13.2.3 Raw material cost

3.13.2.4 Distribution cots

3.13.2.5 Operating cost

3.13.2.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.14 PESTEL analysis

