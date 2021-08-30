Global Microbiome Landscape Market Study 2021: Growing Research and Skyrocketing Venture Funding

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Catalyzed by growing research and skyrocketing venture funding, the Microbiome is at an inflection point

Spurred by landmark research projects & findings, powered by significant grant dollars, surging clinical trials, and historic levels of venture funding, the microbiome market is marching towards the mainstream.

Advances in next generation sequencing (NGS), informatics, computing power, gene editing, synthetic biology, and now proteomics and metabolomics have brought about this revolution. The microbiome is a rich and diverse area that influences a multitude of fields including diagnostics, therapeutics, food, agriculture, personal care/cosmetics, and the environment.

2020 was an unusual year, for the first time, venture funding for microbiome companies substantially exceeded grant funding for microbiome research. In the year 2020, there were over 75K+ scientific publications, $1B+ grants awarded to microbiome research, 150 ongoing clinical trials, and $1.5B+ venture funding.

Does this mean that the microbiome market is evolving from being considered nascent to emerging/developing? Read the report to better understand these questions and get additional information about this transformational market with potential across an array of segments and notable companies.

This report highlights the state of the microbiome by rigorously assessing industry trends across publications, grants, clinical trials, and startup funding activity. Over 40K scientific publications, >3K grants, and 100s of trials and funding activities have been analyzed to provide firms with actionable business insights. The dataset behind the report is based on real-world evidence that will drive actionable business insights.

Follow trends over the years captured across publications, grants, clinical trials, and startup funding activity to power data driven marketing campaigns to fund raising to investor pitches, and business/corporate development activities. Tap into premium data sources that leverage NLP and relational search paradigm to uncover relevant data points, all in one package.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Report Scope and Methodology

Microbiome Based Publication Analytics (2011-2020)

Microbiome Based Grants Analytics (2011-2020)

Microbiome Based Clinical Trial Analytics (2015-2020)

Microbiome Based Startup Activity (2015-2020)

