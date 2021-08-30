India Membrane Separation Technology Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Membrane Separation Technology Market, By Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Others), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017-FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Membrane Separation Technology Market stood at USD1397.94 million in FY2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.60% through FY2027, owing to the growing demand for safe drinking water.

The massive growth in the usage of water filtration systems along with the rising urbanization has led to the rise in demand for membrane separation technology across the country. The membrane separation technology usually has the benefit of low operating power and high efficiency along with the capability of operating in harsh environments which in turn is expected to spur the growth of the membrane separation technology market in India.

The Indian Membrane Separation Technology Market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. Based on the technology, Reverse Osmosis (RO) segment leads the market due to its widespread use as a water-purifying technology as it ensures water safety and is cost effective.

RO is one of the greenest solutions for industrial wastewater management as it does not require use of any harmful chemicals within the process of producing the permeate, which is the major factor for the growth of the market, nationwide. The basic part of the RO unit is the semi-permeable membrane, made of either cellulose acetate or thin-film composite material. The membrane can be positioned between two screens and enfolded around a tube much like a roll of paper towels.

Based on application, the water and wastewater treatment segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for clean and pure water for drinking purposes and government initiatives to combat water scarcity. Moreover, the market is mainly driven by the rising demand and focus on clean technologies, breakthrough innovations in the design and structure of membranes and the rapid growth of the sectors using membrane separation technology for various industrial processes and applications.

The major driver for membrane separation technology market is the huge requirement of water for industrial development. The rising demand from biopharmaceutical industry along with stringent regulatory and sustainability policies concerning the environment are also major factors contributing toward the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Moreover, other features of membrane separation technology such as porosity, durability, permeability, stability, and selectivity have also contributed to its increased demand. Mandatory regulations imposed by the government and increasing demand for clean processed drinking water to promote use of clean drinking water in the society on a large scale is expected to fuel the membrane separation technology market demand.

Companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product advancement through addition of new features to boost their share in the Indian Membrane Separation Technology Market.

Some of the major players in the Indian Membrane Separation Technology Market include

Dow Chemical International Pvt Ltd

M India Ltd.

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (India) Private Limited

Toray Industries (India) Private Limited

Merck KGaA

Asahi Kasei India Pvt Ltd

Hydranautics BV

Pall India Pvt. Ltd

Pentair Water India Private Limited

Koch Separation Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

Permionics Membranes Pvt. Ltd

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022E

Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F

India Membrane Separation Technology Market, By Technology:

Reverse Osmosis

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Others

India Membrane Separation Technology Market, By Application:

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Industry Processing

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Others

