Global Green Tea Market Report 2021, Featuring Arizona Beverages, The Republic of Tea, Unilever PLC, Numi, Inc., Mekor Corporation and Cape Natural Tea Products Pty Ltd

The Global Green Tea Market size was valued at USD 11.90 billion by 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 25.66 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.3%.



The global market is experiencing tremendous growth due the increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of green tea among consumers. The rise in prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions has fueled the demand for tea as a source of nutrients to delay the occurrence of these types of disorders. Green tea has anti-oxidant property which aids blocking the oxidation of low-density lipoprotein and cholesterol. Thus, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & obesity cases are expected to increase the consumption of green tea over the forecast period.



The growing demand for functional food & beverages is also propelling the growth of the global green tea market. Additionally, continuous research and development activities in this field to launch new & innovative products is anticipated to drive the global green tea market in the upcoming years.



The high cost of green tea is a major restraint which is expected to hamper the global green tea market growth over the forecast period. The lack of awareness regarding good farming practices as well as safe use of agrochemicals among farmers generally limit the production of green tea and increases the cost of the product.



The Global Green Tea Market is segmented into form such as Powder, Loose Leaf, Tea Bags, and Others, by category such as Organic, and Conventional. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online.



The Global Green Tea Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the overall market, due to the increase in consumption of healthy food & beverages among health-conscious people. Also, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the global green tea market, owing to the growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits associated with green tea. Lower acidity & antioxidant properties of green tea have a positive impact on health, which, in turn, is expected to fuel market growth.



Various key operating players are listed in this report such as Arizona Beverages, The Republic of Tea, Unilever PLC, The Bigelow Tea Company, Numi, Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Mekor Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cape Natural Tea Products Pty Ltd, Hankook Tea USA, Celestial Seasonings, etc.

