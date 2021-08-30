Europe Diet Pills Market to Reach USD 1,411.1 Million with 24.9% by 2028; National Institute for Health and Care ExcellenceRecommends Saxenda: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe diet pills market size was USD 237.1 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 297.1 million in 2021 to USD 1,411.1 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 24.9% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “ Europe Diet Pills Market , 2021-2028.” As per our researchers, in terms of the occurrence of obesity at an international level, Europe ranks second as compared to the United States. This robust trend of obesity, which is anticipated to grow in the region, has resulted in additionalworries that obesity can act like an epidemic in the region.

Industry Development

October 2020: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) commended Saxenda for the utilization of the NHS in England ongrownups. This is likely to further promote the growth of the product and boost the market growth.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/europe-diet-pills-market-105733





Moreover, obesity contains numerous adverse repercussions, such as an augmentedbudget load on the healthcare structure of the European region. This has resulted inanxieties that rising levels of obesity maylead to a public health disaster in Europe. Therefore, there has been a sturdy riseinadministrative health programsconducted by the government in order to tackle the issue of obesity in the region. Thus, such improvements are anticipated to robustly contribute to the growth of the market during the mentioned timeframe.

Reduction in Hospital Appointments amid COVID-19 to DeclineEuropean Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the growth of the marketas the government officials implementedstringent lockdown norms combined with the fear in people’s minds regarding being infected by the novel coronavirus. These drops in hospital visits in Europe haveresulted in a reduction in the number of freshdrug prescriptions for weight loss, which has shown further consequences ofdecreased market growth in 2020.

Nevertheless, the robustimplementation of online pharmacies insignificant countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany for recurrence prescription restocks has prohibited the CAGR of the year 2020 from being in negative numbers. Moreover, sustained adoption of OTC diet pills in 2020 has also prevented a more pronounced negative impact.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-diet-pills-market-105733





Report Coverage

The report presents a systematic study of the market for Europe diet pillsand acomprehensive analysis of the market overview. A considerateassessment of the current market trends as well as the upcoming opportunities arepresented in the report. Additionally, it presents ameticulous analysis European regionand its vital rolein giving a shape to the market growth.

The COVID-19 impacts have been discoursed in the report to assist stakeholders and business owners with a clear understanding of the thinkablecoercions present in the market. The report further recognizes the significant players in this industry and their substantialschemes to maintain the leading position.

Segmentation

On the basis of product type, thismarket is segregated into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) segments. In terms of the product type segment, the prescription segment was responsible for the maximum market share in 2020, which is credited to the sturdy sales of prescription diet pills such as Saxenda (liraglutide).

By application, the global market is divided into appetite suppression, fat blocking, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is further classified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Based on country/sub-region, the European market is separated into Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Russia, and the rest of Europe.

Drivers and Restraints

Increased Prevalence of Obesity to Drive the Market Growth

One of the most acute driving factorsthat arecertainlyaffecting the growth of the marketin Europe is the considerable rise in the commonness of obesity in Europe. For example, in April 2021, the European Parliament introduced the inter-group on obesity which was designed for a better efficient treatment and administration plan for obesity.

Europe has observed an unparalleledsurge in the obesity levels, with roughly about a 161.0% escalation in the obesity levels since 1975. The occurrence of obesity has drastically amplified in Europe, with the region ranking in the second positionregarding obesity proportions, just falling behind the United States. These figuresadditionallyverify the element that Europe is experiencing a public health disaster owing to thesurging obesity percentage among people.

As perdatastated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), approximatelyout of 10 at least one personis considered to be obese in France, and practically 40.0% are overweight, including obese. This is expected to drive the demand and the Europe diet pills market growth during the forecast period.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/europe-diet-pills-market-105733





Regional Insights

Germany to Dominate Backed by Raising Awareness of Obesity among People

The market size of Europe was worthUSD 210.0 millionin 2019, and the region is projected to observerobust growth trends in the foreseeable future. Thissolidoccurrence of obesity in the region, estimatednovel product introductions, and risenanxietiesregarding obesity being the next public health emergencyin Europe areestimated to thrust the market growth in the near future.

In terms of nations, Germany is likely to be accountable for holding the highest Europe diet pills market share in terms of revenue in the year 2020. Few of the causes for the influential market share of this countrycomprisesthe robust incidence of obesity and the augmentedconsciousnessconcerning the forthcoming obesity issues in the country.

The United Kingdom is expected to be responsible for the second-highest market share in Europe during the mentioned timeframe of 2021-2028. For example, as per the approximations by the Health Survey for England in 2019, it was anticipated that 28.0% of grownups in England are obese, and an additional 36.2% are measuredas overweight.

Competitive Landscape

Committed Obesity Drugs Range of Novo Nordisk A/S to Upliftits Market Position

The market forEurope diet pills is controlled by Novo Nordisk A/S owing to thecrucial product presentation of the prescribed medication, Saxenda (liraglutide) by the company. Additionally, the company also owns arobustmedication pipeline for diet pillsthat comprises the pipeline drug of semaglutide. The influential market incomeshare of the company in Europe, pooled with the estimated drug unveilings by the company in the upcoming years, is likely to make a sizeable contribution to its domination in the market.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (London, U.K.)

Novo Nordisk A/S(Bagsværd, Denmark)

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG) (Holzkirchen, Germany)

VIVUS Inc. (Campbell, U.S.)

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC (Morristown, U.S.)





Quick Buy - Europe Diet Pills Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/europe-diet-pills-market-105733





TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights New Product Launches Key Industry Developments Impact of COVID-19 on U.K. Diet Pills Market Overview: Biggest Brands & Companies in the U.K. Diet Pills Market Insights: Growth of Online Channels in the U.K. Diet Pills Market Overview: Advertising Trends in the U.K. Diet Pills Market, By Key Countries Analysis on Drug Classes Overview of Saxenda Sales Funding: Private vs. Public

Europe Diet Pills Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Prescription Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Appetite Suppression Fat Blocking Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-Region Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Denmark The Netherlands Norway Sweden Russia Rest of Europe

Germany Facial Injectables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Regulatory Overview Pricing of Key Brands Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Prescription Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Appetite Suppression Fat Blocking Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

U.K. Facial Injectables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Regulatory Overview



Pricing of Key Brands



France Facial Injectables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Regulatory Overview

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Prescription Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Appetite Suppression Fat Blocking Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Pricing of Key Brands



Italy Facial Injectables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Regulatory Overview

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Prescription Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Appetite Suppression Fat Blocking Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Pricing of Key Brands



Spain Facial Injectables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Regulatory Overview

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Prescription Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Appetite Suppression Fat Blocking Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Pricing of Key Brands Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type



Prescription Over-the-Counter (OTC)



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Appetite Suppression Fat Blocking Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel



Competitive Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Europe Market Share Analysis (2020) Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability))



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. GlaxoSmithKline plc Novo Nordisk A/S, Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG) VIVUS Inc. Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.