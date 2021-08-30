Global Urinalysis Market Research Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Players - Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Cardinal Health, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corp

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinalysis Markets - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinalysis market size is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 from USD 3.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing burden of UTIs, diabetes, and kidney & liver diseases, the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in age-associated diseases and increasing adoption of POC diagnostic tests. On the other hand, the availability of refurbished urine analyzers is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

The consumables accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by product, during the forecast period.

The urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market in 2020. The requirement of consumables in large numbers compared to instruments the main factor contributing to this segment's high growth rate. This segment's market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of consumables compared to instruments.

The disease screening segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on the application, the urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2020, the disease screening segment accounted for the highest CAGR. The increasing incidence of UTIs and kidney ailments worldwide are driving the growth of this market.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on end-users, the urinalysis market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and research laboratories & institutes. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the rapidly growing aging population, the increasing global incidence of kidney diseases and UTIs, the increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of advanced urinalysis devices such as integrated devices.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region urinalysis market

The global urinalysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising geriatric population, high burden of chronic diseases such as CKD, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, an increasing number of hospitals and clinics, and the presence of high-growth markets are driving the growth of the urinalysis market in this region.

Some of the key players in the urinalysis market are Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Danaher Corporation (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Burden of Utis, Diabetes, and Liver & Kidney Diseases

Rising Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in Age-Associated Diseases

Increasing Adoption of Poc Urine Diagnostic Tests

Restraints

Availability of Refurbished Urine Analyzers

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Technological Advancements in Urine Analyzers

Challenges

Changing Regulatory Landscape for the Urinalysis Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Urinalysis Market

Realistic, Pessimistic, and Optimistic Scenarios

