Worldwide Industrial Barcode Scanner Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

The publisher has been monitoring the industrial barcode scanner market and it is poised to grow by $388.38 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial barcode scanner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the evolution of Industry 4.0, rise in the adoption of wearable barcode scanners in the manufacturing industry, and the increased deployment of mobile workforce.



The industrial barcode scanner market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the use of wearables with same functionalities as traditional barcode scanners as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial barcode scanner market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for rugged industrial barcode scanners and increased use of big data with data captured from barcode scanners will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial barcode scanner market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, EUROTECH Spa, Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd., Unitech Electronics Co Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the industrial barcode scanner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Handheld scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Datalogic Spa

EUROTECH Spa

Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Opticon Sensors Europe BV

Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd.

Unitech Electronics Co Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

10. Appendix

