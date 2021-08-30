Global Aesthetic Laser Market 2021 - 2026: Leading Companies Include Cynosure, Lumenis, Cutera and Sciton

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aesthetic Laser Market- Strategies and Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aesthetic laser market is primarily driven by the adoption of non-surgical aesthetic procedures (Hair Removal, Skin Tightening, and others).

According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, people are more inclined towards the non-surgical aesthetic procedures and this is evident by the fact that over a period of 2015-2016, 10% increment was observed in non-surgical procedures worldwide.

The number non-surgical procedures were estimated to be around 12,055,418 in 2015 that rose to 13,209,539 in 2016. While the surgical procedures showed an increment of only 8% over a period of 2015-2016. Total number of surgical procedures throughout the globe were recorded to be around 9,641,253 in 2015 and 10,417,370 in 2016. Hence, this signifies the shift of patients towards non-surgical procedures and this in turn drives the global aesthetic laser market.

The global aesthetic laser market has been segmented based on type, application, end user. The application segment is further sub segmented into hair removal, skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, pigmented lesion & Tattoo removal and others. Hair removal leads the application segment in terms of revenue in the global aesthetic laser market with around 28% market. The high adoption of aesthetic lasers for hair removal is due to the fact that laser hair removal provides a long-term solution for hair removal compared to traditional methods of hair removal (waxing, tweezing and shaving) furthermore laser hair removal also aids to prevent and eliminate ingrown hairs.

Geographically, the global aesthetic laser market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America leads the global aesthetic laser market by capturing largest market share in terms of revenue of around 32%. The aesthetic laser market in North America is driven primarily due to high disposable income per capita of the region coupled with high demand for non-invasive cosmetic surgeries in the countries of North America region.

The global aesthetic laser market is influenced by the presence of leading companies such as CYNOSURE INC., LUMENIS LTD., CUTERA INC., ALMA LASERS, SCITON INC. etc. Product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players in order to gain competitive advantage.

Global aesthetic laser market report covers segmentation analysis of type, applications, and end user. Report further covers segments of laser type which includes Standalone Lasers and Multiplatform Lasers. Standalone lasers are the leading segment due to the advantages offered by it has boosted the adoption of these lasers.

The application of aesthetic laser includes Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation Vascular Lesions, Pigmented Lesion & Tattoo Removal etc. Among these segments, laser hair removal has accounted for largest revenue income in 2019. The conventional hair removable were time consuming, expensive, and other inefficiencies had led to the increased demand for laser hair removal. Furthermore, the end users of aesthetic laser include Private Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spa. The private clinics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due the increasing disposable income and adoption of new technologies in developed countries such as China, Japan etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acknowledgment

2. Summary

3. Industry Outlook

4. Market Share Analysis

5. Analysing Aesthetic Laser

6. Analysing Aesthetic Laser Cross Borders

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiling

Companies Mentioned

Aerolase

Alma Lasers

Cutera Inc.

El.En. SpA

Hologic (Cynosure)

Sciton, Inc.

Sharplight Technologies

Solta Medical

Syneron Candela

XIO (Lumenis)

