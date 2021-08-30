Empire Communities Proudly Supports Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium’s Bonfire Bash

Vaughan, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned homebuilders is pleased to be a Hospital Program Partner for Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium’s 2021 Bonfire Bash Cottage Edition, raising funds and awareness for children impacted by cancer. This year’s event brings camp-style fun to cottages, docks and backyards across Ontario.

“It is an honour to once again support the work of Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium,” says Andrew Guizzetti, Executive Vice President and CFO of Empire Communities, and volunteer with the organization along with his wife Marianne Guizzetti. “The impact of this event will help continue programming for over 2,000 kids and families affected by childhood cancer in Ontario.”

A diagnosis of childhood cancer changes life in an instant. At Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium, kids with cancer can just be kids, and families can connect with a community of support. Proceeds from the 3rd annual Bonfire Bash will make it possible for the organization to welcome kids back to in-person community programs and overnight camp, and continue offering virtual camp and in-hospital bedside programs at SickKids, McMaster Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre.

“Thanks to the support of Empire Communities, Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium continues to support kids and families impacted by childhood cancer,” says Alex Robertson, CEO. “This summer, we re-opened our overnight camps and we are thrilled to be back in the community, serving families in person. As the pandemic continues, kids and families need a community of support now more than ever.”

Look out for Bonfire Bash community pop-up events happening throughout Toronto and Muskoka in August and Labour Day weekend featuring a food truck, selfie station, lawn games and ice cream stand. For more details visit Ooch.org.

CAMP OOCH & CAMP TRILLIUM

Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium (ooch.org) help kids affected by childhood cancer and their families explore enriching and fun experiences with other kids and volunteers who understand. Programs help kids who were forced to grow up too fast feel like kids again, and keep families connected to a community that understands their journey. New since 2020 are virtual programs keeping the community safe and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 27 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

