Hydraulic Motors Market revenue to hit $14 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the hydraulic motors market which estimates the market valuation for hydraulic motors will cross US$ 14 billion by 2027. The development in worldwide construction activities will surge the consumption of hydraulic-based building equipment, such as hydraulic cranes, loaders, and excavators, enhancing the hydraulic motors demand.

Hydraulic motors are utilized in various sectors for an assortment of uses such as bulk material handling, processing materials, and load lifting. They are one of the prevalent choices for durable applications owing to their powerful density. The developing construction sector, particularly in emerging nations, is the main aspect driving the hydraulic motors market. The other main reasons influencing the growth of the hydraulics market include the construction of smart cities, roads, bridges, metros, and expressways, and the development of multi-family houses largely owing to the increasing populace & urbanization.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5103

The aforementioned trends can be witnessed in Asia Pacific, for instance, in India, the construction business is observing a critical development. The Indian construction sector is projected to develop twice as quick as of the Chinese construction sector by 2030. This is primarily owing to the expanding population. Furthermore, the evolving mining industry essentially due to an increase in the utilization of base & valuable metals is expected to fuel the development of the worldwide hydraulic motors market over the near future.

However, the high product costs due to the initial production expenses of hydraulic equipment and the maintenance costs incurred over a period are likely to hamper the hydraulic engine market. Moreover, oil leakage from the motors will increase the maintenance cost and the lifetime product expenses, obstructing the growth of the hydraulic motors market over the coming years.

In line with the hydraulic motor products, vane motors are likely to garner a significant share of around 15% by 2027. Hydraulic vane engines are extensively utilized in industrial uses involving screw-drives and injection molding. Based on end-use industries, the construction industry is estimated to advance with a CAGR of over 6% through 2027. This is primarily credited to the government expenditures on municipal construction projects to enhance the progressive sales of construction equipment over the recent years.

Europe hydraulic motors industry held around 20% of the revenue share in 2020. The presence of matured industries, such as marine, construction, industrial, recycling, and automotive, is projected to bolster the hydraulics market in the region.

The players competing in the hydraulic motors market are Eaton Corporation, Bosch Rexroth Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danfoss Group, M+S Hydraulic Plc, Italgroup S.r.l., SAI S.p.a, Taizhou Eternal Hydraulic Machine Co., Ltd., Rotary Power, HYDRO LEDUC, Ltd., Maha Hydraulics, Poclain Hydraulics, Vivoil Oleodinamica Vivolo s.r.l., VBC Hydraulics, VELJAN, Permco, Inc., Bezares, and Maxma.

Some of the major findings in the hydraulic motors market report include:

The hydraulic motors generate hydraulic energy that converts mechanical energy utilizing a rotating shaft. These motors are found in several applications involving crane drives, winches, mixer & agitator drives, self-driven cranes, roll mills, and excavators.





Hydraulic vane engines involve fewer internal leakage when compared to gear or piston motors. These motors are generally favored for low speed processes.





High-speed hydraulic motors produce an output speed of over 500 rpm. They offer a reliable, efficient, and powerful operation at a profound value.





The rise in construction operations will be a substantial factor propelling the hydraulics market size. Surging investments in infrastructures across the globe, specifically in developed nations, i.e. are enhancing the hydraulic motors business growth.





Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5103

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global hydraulic motors industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2017 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 speed trends

2.1.3 Speed trends

2.1.4 End-use Industry trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Global Hydraulic Motors Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2017 – 2027

3.3 Impact analysis of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3.1 Industry landscape

3.3.2 Industry value chain

3.3.3 Pricing trends

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Profit margin analysis

3.4.2 Raw speed suppliers

3.4.3 Value addition at each stage

3.4.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.4.4.1 end-use industry

3.4.5 Vendor matrix

3.4.5.1 List of key manufacturers/suppliers

3.4.5.2 List of key/potential customers

3.5 Industry mega trends

3.6 Innovation & sustainability

3.6.1 Patent landscape

3.6.2 Technology landscape

3.6.3 Future trends

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Increasing manufacturing output

3.7.1.2 Rising infrastructure development in Asia Pacific

3.7.1.3 Growing agricultural production

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Availability of substitute products

3.7.2.2 Higher cost associated with hydraulic motors

3.8 Regulatory trends

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape

3.10.1 Company market share, 2020

3.10.2 Strategy dashboard

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.11.1 Buyer power

3.11.2 Supplier power

3.11.3 Threat of substitutes

3.11.4 Threat of new entrants

3.11.5 Degree of competition

3.12 Pricing analysis

3.12.1 Regional price trends

3.12.2 Cost structure analysis

3.12.2.1 R&D cost

3.12.2.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.12.2.3 Raw speed cost

3.12.2.4 Distribution cost

3.12.2.5 Operating cost

3.12.2.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.13 PESTEL analysis

3.14 COVID-19 impact analysis on the end-use industry

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.