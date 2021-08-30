Mad Mike Ink Adds the Astanza Duality to Offer Laser Tattoo Removal and Tattoo Modification in Flushing, New York

Flushing, New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mad Mike Ink, a renowned tattoo studio in Flushing, New York, now offers advanced laser tattoo removal with the Astanza Duality Q-switched Nd:YAG laser. The local leader in tattooing and piercing added laser tattoo removal to their practice to remove unwanted ink, fade tattoos in preparation for a cover-up tattoo, and modify other tattoo needs.

“I’ve been tattooing for over 15 years and have seen a fair share of bad tattoos enter my studio. Many of my clients come in asking for a cover up, but even the most talented tattoo artists run into obstacles trying to completely hide an existing tattoo, especially if it has a lot of dark black ink or is exceptionally large,” said Michael Perez, owner and head tattoo artist. “With laser tattoo removal, I’m able to fade a tattoo down and give my clients exactly what they want and more without any limitations. Mad Mike has been a household name in the greater Queens and Brooklyn areas for the finest tattooing and piercing services for over a decade, and now we’ll also be known for transforming the skin with advanced laser tattoo removal.”

The Astanza Duality at Mad Mike Ink is a state-of-the-art Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that eliminates tattoo ink in the fewest amount of sessions needed. This advanced laser uses light energy to safely penetrate through the epidermis and target ink particles in the skin’s dermis. The ink particles absorb the light energy and shatter into fragmented nanoparticles that your immune system then flushes out naturally. The Duality uses an ultra-short pulse duration, high peak power, and essential 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths to shatter tattoo ink faster and with better results.

“We are so excited to partner with Mad Mike and bring the Duality to Flushing residents,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Director of Inside Sales. “Just when you think his artwork can’t get any better, he adds a cutting-edge laser to his business to take things to the next level.”

About Mad Mike Ink

Mad Mike Ink is a leading tattoo studio in Flushing, New York, specializing in all tattoo styles, including portraits, new school, black and gray realism, traditional, and more. They also offer professional piercing services and advanced laser tattoo removal treatments, including complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading cover-ups.

To book an appointment or schedule an in-person laser tattoo removal consultation, call or text (718) 864-1897 or visit https://madmikeinknyc.com/ to learn more. Mad Mike Ink is located at 54-10 Flushing Ave, Flushing, NY 11378.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.