Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 1015 - RIKV 22 0215

Series RIKV 21 1015RIKV 22 0215
Settlement Date 09/01/202109/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 15,8009,600
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.808/1.57499.104/1.949
Total Number of Bids Received 1912
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 43,70010,600
Total Number of Successful Bids 1011
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1011
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.808/1.57499.104/1.949
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.860/1.14799.218/1.699
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.808/1.57499.104/1.949
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.819/1.48499.144/1.861
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.860/1.14799.218/1.699
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.775/1.84599.081/1.999
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.806/1.59099.138/1.874
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.771.10