AnPac Bio’s USA Laboratory Receives Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China, today announced that its Philadelphia, PA Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) certified laboratory has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (“CAP”). The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program. During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory results, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of the procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and records, and overall management.



“Anpac Bio is proud to have received this accreditation,” said Dr. Pandit, the CLIA Laboratory director and CEO of Anpac Bio in the United States. “The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is the gold standard in medical laboratory accreditation. Through this rigorous inspection process, CAP has certified that Anpac Bio is meeting the highest standards in quality patient care. We have strived from the beginning to lead the industry in quality and innovation. CAP certification is a major milestone along our journey to deliver on our promise of ground-breaking science and commercialization for our novel cancer differentiation analysis (“CDA”) technology in the United States. We know that the CAP accreditation will only communicate further to our clients, research partners, and future patients, that Anpac Bio is committed to excellence and exceptional laboratory processes.”

Dr. Chris Yu, CEO and Chairman of AnPac Bio commented: “AnPac Bio is proud to join an outstanding group of select laboratories globally that have received this accreditation. With the CAP accreditation of our Philadelphia laboratory, we have now consolidated our California laboratory into one single expanded ultramodern facility in the USA. The CAP Accreditation for our Philadelphia facility demonstrates that our laboratory operates at the highest standards and is another key step in delivering on our mission to detect cancer early through the power of our CDA technology.”

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With one CLIA- and CAP-registered clinical laboratory in the United States and two certified clinical laboratories in China, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), biochemical, immunological and genomics tests. According to a Frost & Sullivan’s report issued in 2020, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection in 2019. The Company has a significant cancer screening and detection database consisting of approximately 43,900 clinical samples as of March 31, 2021. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

