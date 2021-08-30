Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Strongbridge Biopharma plc Shareholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction With Xeris

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq: SBBP) (“Strongbridge”) today announced that the leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) has recommended that Strongbridge shareholders vote “FOR” the Company’s transaction with Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XERS) (“Xeris”).



In its August 27, 2021 report, ISS recognized the substantial upside potential of the combined company for Strongbridge shareholders. ISS stated1:

“In consideration of the premium valuation relative to SBBP's historical value, which indicates the offer is not opportunistic for the acquirer, the strategic rationale and anticipated cost synergies, the diversification of revenues and the development pipeline, and the payouts if the CVR milestones are achieved, support is warranted for the proposed merger.”

Commenting on the ISS recommendation, the Strongbridge board of directors issued the following statement:

“We are pleased that ISS’s recommendation validates our belief that the proposed combination of Strongbridge and Xeris will drive significant long-term value for shareholders of the combined entity. Together with Xeris, we will create an innovative leader in endocrinology and rare diseases, positioned to best address the unmet needs of the patient communities that we serve. The combined company will benefit from additional scale and financial resources, a powerful combined pipeline, enhanced drug development talent and commercial infrastructure, and will be more strongly positioned to accelerate product launches and drive further growth. We urge shareholders to vote FOR all transaction-related proposals to enable us to move forward to unlock the potential value of our combined assets and provide our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the success of the combined company.”

As previously announced, Strongbridge shareholders are invited to attend two special meetings of shareholders to vote on the proposed transaction with Xeris. The first, the special meeting called by the Irish High Court (the “Court Meeting”), is to be held on September 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Irish Time), at 900 Northbrook Drive, Suite 200, Trevose, Pennsylvania 19053, United States of America, and the second, the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM” and together with the Court Meeting, the “Strongbridge Special Meetings”), is to be held on September 8, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. Irish Time), at 900 Northbrook Drive, Suite 200, Trevose, Pennsylvania 19053, United States of America, or, if later, as soon as possible after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting. Shareholders in Ireland, or their proxies, may participate in the Court Meeting and/or the EGM by audio link at the offices of Arthur Cox LLP, located at Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland.

Shareholders who need assistance completing the proxy card or who need to obtain copies of the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus, forms of proxy, or any documents incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus, may contact the firm listed below. You will not be charged for any of the documents you request.

If you would like to request documents, please do so by 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time in the U.S.) on September 1, 2021, in order to receive them prior to the Strongbridge Special Meetings.

Advisors

MTS Health Partners, LP is acting as financial advisor to Strongbridge, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP and Arthur Cox LLP are serving as legal counsel.

About Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Strongbridge is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole), an adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor with a New Drug Application that is currently under review by the FDA for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The company's rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

