$278 Billion Worldwide Television Advertising Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Television Advertising Market: Global Size, Share, Revenue Statistics, Research Report & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Television represents one of the most popular and widespread forms of media worldwide with around 1.6 billion households having one or more television sets. The prevalence of television makes it a preferred choice for advertisements for both large and small businesses. Television offers advertisers the ability to use motion, colour and audio to send a strong and persuasive message to the audience. The audio-visual effects also help in creating a long-lasting and emotional impact depending on the services and audience of the advertisement. According to the publisher's latest report the global television advertising market reached a value of US$ 278 Billion in 2020.



In spite of the competition from new media platforms, television is expected to remain as the largest advertisement segment. Moreover, the increasing penetration of television in emerging markets, such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, Middle-East, China and India is also expected to drive the television advertisement market in these regions, thereby facilitating the overall growth of the global television advertisement market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global television advertising market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of service type. Currently, terrestrial TV networks dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the total global share. Terrestrial networks are followed by multi-channel and online television segments. Online television currently represents the fastest growing segment. The report has also segmented the market on the basis of industry, listing the key industries which are actively using television advertising.



The study has further analysed the market on the basis of key regions. North America currently represents the largest region for television advertising. Other key regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Middle-East and Africa. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market. Some of the key global players operating in this market are CBS, Comcast, News Corporation, Viacom and Cox Communications.

This report provides a deep insight into the global television advertising (TV ad) industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, key market drivers and challenges, recent trends, Porter's five forces analysis, television advertising pricing models, margins in television advertising, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, researchers, consultants, investors, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the television advertising industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Introduction

3.1 Overview

3.2 Executive Summary

3.3 Key Industry Trends



4 Global Advertising Market

4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

4.2 Performance of Various Segments

4.3 Performance of Various Regions

4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares

4.5 Market Forecast



5 Global Television Advertising Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Service Type

5.4.1 Terrestrial

5.4.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4.1.2 Market Forecast

5.4.2 Multichannel

5.4.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4.2.2 Market Forecast

5.4.3 Online

5.4.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4.3.2 Market Forecast

5.5 Performance of Various Regions

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.5.1.2 Market Forecast

5.5.2 Asia Pacific

5.5.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.5.2.2 Market Forecast

5.5.3 Western Europe

5.5.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.5.3.2 Market Forecast

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.5.4.2 Market Forecast

5.5.5 Eastern Europe

5.5.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.5.5.2 Market Forecast

5.5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.5.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.5.6.2 Market Forecast

5.6 Market Breakup by Industry

5.6.1 Automotives

5.6.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.1.2 Market Forecast

5.6.2 Hotels and Restaurant

5.6.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.2.2 Market Forecast

5.6.3 Insurance and Finance

5.6.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.3.2 Market Forecast

5.6.4 Communication Telecom

5.6.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.4.2 Market Forecast

5.6.5 Food and Beverages

5.6.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.5.2 Market Forecast

5.6.6 Others

5.6.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.6.2 Market Forecast

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 Television Advertising Pricing Models

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Research

5.10.2 Content Development

5.10.3 Advertising Agencies

5.10.4 Television Channels

5.10.5 Audience

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.11.4 Competitive Rivalry

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12 Key Challenges



6 Global Television Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Structure

6.2 Profiles of Leading Players



