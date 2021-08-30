Pacifico® Beer Launches Collection with OBEY Clothing to Benefit the Surfrider Foundation

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacifico, the beer for those with an independent spirit, has teamed up with OBEY Clothing to release a limited-edition line of eco-friendly co-branded merchandise. Inspired by environmental activism, the merchandise’s proceeds will directly support the Surfrider Foundation’s efforts to help protect the world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people. The collaboration, featuring art from a street mural, marks the latest initiative from Pacifico Preserves, the beer brand’s social impact platform with the mission to help preserve outdoor adventure for all.



Beginning August 30 through November 1, the collection will be available for purchase exclusively on the Surfrider Foundation’s online shop – with 100% of proceeds going to the non-profit environmental organization’s fight to protect clean water and healthy beaches.

Pacifico X OBEY Clothing

Blending art with activism, Pacifico is installing a street mural in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles to raise awareness of the need to protect ocean adventures for all, which was designed by Studio Number One, a creative agency founded by Shepard and Amanda Fairey. The mural served as the creative basis for the Pacifico X OBEY Clothing collection that includes a sustainable t-shirt, reusable tote bag and an art print. The featured design on the apparel nods to key elements from each partner, including signature Pacifico colors incorporated in the mural and a surfer riding a wave with the mantra ‘RESPECT OUR OCEAN.’

“We’re excited to partner with OBEY Clothing to further Pacifico Preserves’ mission of helping to protect the outdoors by supporting the Surfrider Foundation with this collaboration,” said Alex Schultz, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Pacifico. “Our shared audiences are champions of the environment and are action sports enthusiasts, so we believe Pacifico drinkers will want to proudly wear their support with this collection.”

Founded by activist, street artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey, OBEY Clothing represents a mix of progressive design, classic streetwear and apparel basics.

“OBEY Clothing is steeped in self-empowerment and dedicated to challenging how people think and act toward the environment,” said Steve Ternosky, CEO of OBEY Clothing. “Collaborating with Pacifico allows us to communicate this message in an authentic, powerful way because we both share a deep commitment to protecting the outdoors.”

Pacifico Preserves: Helping to Protect Outdoor Adventure to Inspire the Independent Spirit

Pacifico has always encouraged everyone to “Live Life Anchors Up” – a life philosophy that’s all about independence, discovery and following your own path. Pacifico established Pacifico Preserves in 2018 to help protect the outdoors and advocate for better access to adventure, which inspires the independent spirit in all. Beyond the Surfrider Foundation, Pacifico Preserves supports organizations that work to protect North America’s wild landscapes and waterways.

As always, Pacifico encourages consumers 21 and older to Discover Responsibly™.

Discover responsibly™. Pacifico Clara® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL.

About the Pacifico Brand Family

Pacifico Clara is a golden, drinkable lager beer with rich smooth flavor, imported from Mexico. The beer was started by three Germans in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1900. As the story goes, Pacifico was originally “imported” to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to the U.S. to share with other like-minded individuals. Those surfers epitomized the essence of Pacifico – independent spirits who followed their own path – and their spirit is carried on by the brand to this day. For more information, visit discoverpacifico.com and instagram.com/pacificobeer .

About OBEY Clothing

OBEY CLOTHING was formed in 2001 as an extension of artist Shepard Fairey’s range of work. Aligned with his populist views, clothing became another canvas to spread his art and message to the people. The clothing is inspired by the themes, influences, and ideals that Fairey has referenced throughout his career and often incorporated into his art. For more information, please visit www.obeyclothing.com.

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists and members, with more than 170 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 700 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org .

About Studio Number One:

STUDIO NUMBER ONE (SNO) is a full-service creative agency based in Los Angeles founded by artist Shepard Fairey and fellow activist Amanda Fairey. SNO helps brands take a stand by creating visual experiences and stories worth sharing through strong messaging, iconic design, and methods of disruption. Founded within the worlds of art, music, activism, and DIY culture, SNO brings originality to everything we create. For more information, visit www.studionumberone.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Constellation Brands

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fe26dee-8a32-40ef-af75-54d64d4d5c3c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f11df3f-e634-4797-a392-23dbe8b6861d