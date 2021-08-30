Missfresh Limited to Participate in the Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:
- Nomura China Investor Forum 2021
Date: August 30 - September 3, 2021
Location: Virtual
- Goldman Sachs Food Forum
Date: September 7-9, 2021
Location: Virtual
- China Merchants Securities First New Consumer Flagship Forum
Date: September 9-10, 2021
Location: Tiantai Hotel, Beijing
- TF Securities Strategy Conference for Q3 2021
Date: September 15, 2021
Location: China World Hotel, Beijing
- CITIC CLSA Flagship Investors’ Forum
Date: September 13-17, 2021
Location: Virtual
Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.
About Missfresh Limited
Missfresh Limited is an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry. The Company invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through the “Missfresh” mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 37 minutes on average.
Leveraging its core capabilities, Missfresh launched an intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. Missfresh has also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their business in a digital way.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.missfresh.cn.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
