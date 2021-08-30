Premier Health Secures C$27M Senior Secured Credit Facilities by RBC

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has negotiated the provision of two senior secured credit facilities by Royal Bank of Canada (“RBC”) for a total amount of up to C$27,00,000 (each a “Credit Facility”).



The first Credit Facility is a C$25,000,000 committed senior secured revolving facility maturing 3 years from the closing date. The terms include a C$10M accordion feature that enables the Corporation to request increases in the total commitment by an aggregate amount of up to C$10M, subject to RBC’s approval. The purpose of the facility is to refinance existing debt of approximately C$8.8M and for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions. The second Credit Facility is a C$2,000,000 uncommitted revolving lease line to finance equipment including rolling stock.

In connection with the Credit Facilities, the Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiaries will be entering into a general security agreement and a deed of movable hypothec in favor of RBC, charging all personal/movable property of the Corporation, on terms and conditions customary for such financing. The Credit Facilities are subject to conditions precedent to closing customary to credit agreements of this nature including but not limited to the execution and delivery of loan and security documents and all necessary authorizations and approvals.

“Having access to flexible credit arrangements improves our financial structure and is also a tangible sign of Premier Health’s increasing maturity.” Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health.

Sylvain Charbonneau, Premier Health’s CFO added: “additional funds and added flexibility will ensure our ability to maintain our growth without interruption.”

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

