CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that management will participate in three virtual investor conferences including Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference taking place September 8-10, 2021, the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021 and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 27-30, 2021.



Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference Date: Thursday, September 9 Time: 1-on-1 meetings only H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Monday, September 13 Time: 7:00 am Eastern Time / Fireside Chat Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, September 28 Time: 3:20 pm Eastern Time / Fireside Chat Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need through a pipeline of innovative therapies. Our deep understanding of the underlying mechanisms of liver inflammation and fibrosis, and the unique targets that play a role in their progression, have helped us receive breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), PRIority MEdicines status (European Medicines Agency) and orphan drug status (U.S. and Europe) for seladelpar, a first-in-class treatment for people with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Our evidence-based decision-making and commitment to the highest quality standards reflect our relentless dedication to the people, families and communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cymabay.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin .

Cautionary Statements

Any statements made in this press release and accompanying conference call regarding the potential for seladelpar to treat PBC and potentially improve clinical symptoms of the disease, the potential benefits to patients, CymaBay’s expectations and plans regarding its current and future clinical trials, including the timing of enrollment in RESPONSE, the impact of the COVID pandemic on the enrollment timeline for CymaBay’s clinical trials, CymaBay’s ability to fund current and planned clinical trials, the funding expected to be provided by Abingworth and payment schedule, as well as CymaBay’s anticipated cash runway are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events regarding the further development of seladelpar could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to: the success, cost and timing of any of CymaBay's product development activities, including clinical trials; effects observed in trials to date that may not be repeated in the future; any delays or inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of CymaBay's product candidates in the United States or worldwide; the potential termination of the agreement with Abingworth; the ability of CymaBay to meet its obligations under the agreement with Abingworth; the potential emergence of other COVID variants and the ability of CymaBay to obtain sufficient financing to complete development, regulatory approval and commercialization of its product candidates in the United States and worldwide. Additional risks relating to CymaBay are contained in CymaBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. CymaBay disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

