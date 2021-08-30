Mission Produce to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, September 13, 2021

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh avocados, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, September 13, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-9039 or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8470. A replay of the call will be available through September 27, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13722654.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network. For more than 35 years, Mission Produce has been recognized as the leader in the worldwide avocado business, sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit www.missionproduce.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

Jeff Sonnek

646-277-1263

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media:

Denise Junqueiro

Senior Director of Marketing and Communications

Mission Produce, Inc.

press@missionproduce.com