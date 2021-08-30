Safety Marking Inc. of Bridgeport CT Creates New Management Level and Promotes Foremen

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Marking Inc . , a nationally respected leader in pavement markings, promotes seven (7) Foremen to the newly created role of Department Head. “As our company continues to grow, these individuals play a pivotal role in the success of their department, and Safety Marking Inc. It is through their dedication, service, and hard work that all of us here at Safety Marking are successful,” shared Mark Kelly of Easton CT, President and Founder of Safety Marking.



As Safety Marking continues to grow, the Department Heads will strengthen direct oversight of each service the company offers. The seven promoted employees were all previously Foremen, and they bring to the position a combined 121 years of pavement marking excellence.

The new Department Heads are:

Jeff Perra – Grinding and Special Projects

Brian Palmer – Rhode Island Operations

Ray Ryan – Long Island Operations

Rafael Robles – Paint Operations

William Orsini – Layout and Thermoplastic

Dom Berarducci – Epoxy Operations

Dan Firpi – Hydroblasting and Grooving





Kelly Lavoie, Human Resources Manager in Bridgeport, CT shares: “Over the past two years these individuals have worked with the management team to help create and develop crucial roles at Safety Marking Inc. Not only are they experts within their field, but they have also participated in countless important companywide initiatives, provided instrumental feedback, and have done an excellent job leading their departments. Our Department Heads will continue to work closely with the management team to ensure our company runs as efficiently as possible and all issues are addressed on an ongoing basis. The newly appointed seven (7) foremen will be the first point of contact for any questions or problems in their respective departments.”

For more information about Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc.’s President and Founder, visit the company website at www.safetymarking.net

About Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly of Easton, CT is the Founder and President of Safety Marking Inc. He started the company in 1973 as a small family-owned striping business servicing Fairfield County, Connecticut. He instilled in it his values of accountability, teamwork, and integrity and managed to redefine the marketplace by setting the industry standard with premium products and services. Mark Kelly’s dedication resulted in Safety Marking Inc. becoming a pavement marking leader, providing top-notch services in New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

Contact Info:

Daniel King

Djking@safetymarking.net

https://safetymarking.net/

255 Hancock Ave., Bridgeport, Ct 06605

(203) 814-3436