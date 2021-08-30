Axtria® Named by NJBIZ as 2021 Top 250 Privately Held Company, Jumping 23 Spots In Rankings From 2020

Berkley Heights, NJ, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, Axtria’s continued fast growth in the past year has again earned its recognition by NJBIZ as one of 2021’s top privately-held companies in New Jersey.

Marking the fifth time Axtria has been featured on the NJBIZ annual ranking and moving up 23 places on the list from #76 to #53 from 2020, the company continues to be recognized for its steady financial growth and new employee hiring in the marketplace. Axtria has previously been on NJBIZ’s “Fast 50” list seven years in a row as well as a participant in its “Business of the Year” program.

From 2020-2021, Axtria grew its revenues by 50%, secured a $150 million investment from Bain Capital (Axtria Secures $150 Million Growth Investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities (prnewswire.com)), initiated a plan to expand its workforce by 1,000 employees, and initiated employee-driven fundraising and medical support programs in the U.S. and India that generated $175,000.00 for COVID-19 victims.

“We continue to be honored over the past several years by NJBIZ’s recognition of our significant pace of growth, expanding our New Jersey workforce, and overall contribution to the growth of the New Jersey business sector,” said Jassi Chadha, CEO & President of Axtria. “We are proud to be headquartered in New Jersey and look forward to continuing to invest, build, and scale our expertise in cutting-edge cloud and data analytics software technology for the life sciences sector to elevate our New Jersey roots to the national stage in our industry.”

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the life sciences industry's biggest global commercial solutions providers.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAxTM, Axtria InsightsMAxTM, Axtria SalesIQTM, and Axtria CustomerIQTM are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

Connect With Axtria:

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria CustomerIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Attachment