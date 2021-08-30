Worldwide Controlled-Release Fertilizers Industry to 2026 - Ongoing Product Innovations in Controlled-release Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Research Report by Crop, by Method, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market size was estimated at USD 1,628.66 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,700.04 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.72% to reach USD 2,147.98 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Controlled-Release Fertilizers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Crop, the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market was examined across Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Plantation Crops, and Turf & Ornamentals. The Cereals & Grains was further studied across Corn, Rice, and Wheat. The Fruits & Vegetables was further studied across Brassicas, Citrus Fruits, and Roots & Tubers. The Oilseeds & Pulses was further studied across Canola and Soybean.

Based on Type, the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market was examined across Coated & Encapsulated, N-Stabilizers, and Slow-Release. The Coated & Encapsulated was further studied across Polymer Coatings, Sulfur Coatings, and Sulfur-Polymer Coatings. The N-Stabilizers was further studied across Nitrification Inhibitors and Urease Inhibitors. The Slow-Release was further studied across Urea-Acetaldehyde, Urea-Formaldehyde, and Urea-Isobutyraldehyde.

Based on Method, the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market was examined across Fertigation and Foliar.

Based on Geography, the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, including AGLUKON Spezialduenger GmbH & Co. KG, Agrium Inc., AgroBridge, ATS Group, Compo Expert, Greenfeed Agro Sdn. Bhd, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Helena Chemical Company, Israel Chemicals Limited, Jcam Agri., Kingenta, Koch Industries, Scottsmiracle-Gro, SQM, and Yara International ASA.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising demand for highly efficient fertilizers globally

5.1.1.2. Increasing need for high-value crops coupled with favorable government regulations

5.1.1.3. Growing application of fertilizers with rising environmental concerns across the world

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Insufficient management and decreased adoption of controlled release fertilizers

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing product innovations in controlled-release technology

5.1.3.2. Surge in crop specific nutrient management via precision farming

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of counterfeit and less efficient products

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Crop

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cereals & Grains

6.2.1. Corn

6.2.2. Rice

6.2.3. Wheat

6.3. Fruits & Vegetables

6.3.1. Brassicas

6.3.2. Citrus Fruits

6.3.3. Roots & Tubers

6.4. Oilseeds & Pulses

6.4.1. Canola

6.4.2. Soybean

6.5. Plantation Crops

6.6. Turf & Ornamentals



7. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Coated & Encapsulated

7.2.1. Polymer Coatings

7.2.2. Sulfur Coatings

7.2.3. Sulfur-Polymer Coatings

7.3. N-Stabilizers

7.3.1. Nitrification Inhibitors

7.3.2. Urease Inhibitors

7.4. Slow-Release

7.4.1. Urea-Acetaldehyde

7.4.2. Urea-Formaldehyde

7.4.3. Urea-Isobutyraldehyde



8. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Method

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fertigation

8.3. Foliar



9. Americas Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. AGLUKON Spezialduenger GmbH & Co. KG

13.2. Agrium Inc.

13.3. AgroBridge

13.4. ATS Group

13.5. Compo Expert

13.6. Greenfeed Agro Sdn. Bhd

13.7. Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

13.8. Helena Chemical Company

13.9. Israel Chemicals Limited

13.10. Jcam Agri.

13.11. Kingenta

13.12. Koch Industries

13.13. Scottsmiracle-Gro

13.14. SQM

13.15. Yara International ASA



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f249mw