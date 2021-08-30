Micron Solutions, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer

FITCHBURG, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: MICR) (the “Company”), a diversified contract manufacturing organization, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., producing highly-engineered, innovative components requiring precision machining and injection molding, announced today the appointment of Mr. Glen Bunnell as its Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Principal Accounting Officer, effective September 7, 2021.



Mr. Bunnell brings over 30 years of strategic financial management in the life sciences, technology and manufacturing industries, most recently serving since April 2019 as Chief Financial Officer of BostonSight, a non-profit healthcare organization, research center and manufacturing laboratory based in Needham, Massachusetts. Prior to this position, Mr. Bunnell has served as an independent consultant from 2016 to 2019, and from 2005 to 2016 at Charles River Laboratories with his last position as Vice President of Finance.

“I am excited to be joining Bill Laursen and the Micron team at this pivotal time for Micron, bringing my strategic financial experience in life sciences and manufacturing to enhance value creation for our customers and our shareholders,” said Mr. Bunnell.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Bunnell join our management team as CFO and continue to build upon the foundation of growth and business development that we have been focused on for our customers and shareholders,” said Mr. Laursen.

About Micron Solutions, Inc.

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces highly-engineered, innovative medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding. The Company also contract manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and automotive applications. In addition, the Company is a market leader in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The Company’s strategy for growth is to build a best-in-class contract manufacturer with a specialized focus on plastic injection molding and highly-engineered medical devices and components requiring precision machining.

Safe Harbor Statement

