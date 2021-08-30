MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 23-27 August 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|74,470
|191.67
|14,273,921
| 23. august 2021
24. august 2021
25. august 2021
26. august 2021
27. august 2021
| 100
50
50
50
100
| 223.50
222.40
221.00
225.00
232.95
| 22,350
11,120
11,050
11,250
23,295
|Accumulated under the programme
|74,820
|14,352,986
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 23 to 27 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 74,820 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.961% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments