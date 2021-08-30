New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oligonucleotides: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131004/?utm_source=GNW

Based on application, the market for oligonucleotide synthesis is divided into research and diagnostics and therapeutics.



By geography, the market in this report is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).The report includes detailed analyses of the major countries in these regions.



For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026.



The report also covers approved drugs, the oligonucleotide synthesis process, innovative research, opportunities within the market and profiles of leading companies in the oligonucleotide synthesis industry.



Report Includes:

- 22 data tables and 20 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for oligonucleotides

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of current market trends, and technological advancements within the industry and market share analysis of oligonucleotides by type, application, and region

- Information on the classifications and applications of oligonucleotides and detailed description of DNA oligos and RNA oligos synthesis

- Details of solid phase chemical synthesis and alternative forms of oligonucleotide synthesis processes and insights into government regulations for oligonucleotide-based drugs

- Information on CRISPR-Cas diagnosis and therapeutic tools for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and discussion on ASO as a COVID-19 therapeutic

- A look at the new product developments, clinical trials, patents, mergers and acquisitions and collaborations or partnership of the industry

- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Agilent Technologies , Eurofins Scientific, Biolegio, Merck KGaA , Integrated DNA Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Summary:

The term oligonucleotide is derived from the Greek word oligo, which means small or few. The base length of the oligos is usually identified as “mer,” which means “part” in the Greek language.



Oligonucleotides are short DNA/RNA strands.These can be made based on client requirements by solid phase chemical synthesis.



They are made up of 13 to 25 bases to hybridize to complementary sequence.



These oligos are primarily used in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as a probe, but are also used in DNA based microarray techniques, Southern blot assay, FISH (Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization), and ASO analysis.



Along with its diagnostics and research uses, oligonucleotides are also being used as therapeutic drugs for a wide range of diseases.This type of drug focuses on the gene silencing technique, as well as splice modulation and gene activation modalities for treatment.



Oligonucleotide drugs offer personalized medicine approaches to target the specific gene sequences responsible for the occurrence of a specific disease.The first approved oligonucleotide drug was Vitravene (fomivirsen) in 1998 for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis (CMV).



To date more than 14 drugs have received FDA approval for therapeutic usage for the treatment of liver, spinal cord and skeletal muscle-based disorders. For oncology treatment, more than 200 oligonucleotide drugs are in various phases of clinical trials.



Market Size and Projected Growth



The global market for oligonucleotide synthesis was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020 and is expected toreach $REDACTED billion by 2026.



The U.S. led the market for oligonucleotide synthesis in 2020 with $REDACTED billion in sales. The U.S. market is expected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2021 through 2026. The Asia-Pacific region generated nearly $REDACTED billion in sales in 2020 and is expected to have a CAGR of REDACTED% in the forecast period. The European market for oligonucleotide synthesis was worth $REDACTED billion in 2020 and will reach $REDACTED billion in 2026, at a CAGR of REDACTED%. The RoW market’s revenue in 2020 was $REDACTED million.



Based on product type, the oligonucleotide drug segment accounted for REDACTED% of the market in 2020. In February 2021, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. received FDA approval for the antisense oligonucleotide drug AMONDYS 45 (casimersen), which is used for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).



In the application market, the diagnostic and therapeutic segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period. This segment is expected to account for REDACTED% of the market, reaching a value of $REDACTED billion in 2026.

