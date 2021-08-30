GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021

GGTOOR is Shattering Records-86.5% Growth Over Last Month

THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces GGToor reports another record-shattering month, with over 6,700 total registrations among the tournaments offered for the month of August! (That's an 86.5% increase over the month before!)

Discord membership growth also continues to soar, with a net growth of over 2,500 members in August - blowing past the 10,000 mark and ending the month just under 12,000 total members! To put this into perspective, it took well over a year to get close to 10,000 discord members, and then here in August, we added 1,000 new members over the course of about a single week!

John V. Whitman Jr. had this to say about the Company’s growth, “I am the founder/CEO/Chairman and President of GGToor, Inc., and as close as I am to every aspect of our business, I still am blown away with how explosive our Company is. It is an absolute privilege to inform shareholders, and the public in general, of growth of 86% in just 30-days. This Company is on Fire, and we could not be prouder to share our success without shareholders.”

eSports has hit this stratosphere in large part because of the growth in the social components of gaming and live streaming. Video gaming-specific streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Facebook give fans a direct connection to the players and teams, while more mainstream socials have allowed those connections to flourish. The pop-culturalization of the eSports industry has helped power the explosions in eSports investment and revenues. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently, from private equity firms.

GGToor.com is growing in the eSports scene as an alternative for those that want to start and become a pro gamer. Our web development team is creating new and exciting features including algorithms to capture player statistics to match opponents on the same skill level, or, to face advanced level competition, based on the strategy of each event's Tournament Organizer.

This weekend's Legends of Runeterra tournament featured an amazing lineup of casters, including MajiinBaeLOR, Sqweeby, DucklingLOR, eMOEtional, FaintHD, and Monte_Xrsito. Viewership was amazing thanks to well-known competitors in the field, along with amazing raids from top streamers in the community such as Swimstrim. With many new cards and a new region released just 4 days beforehand, players were excited to try new cards and strategies for the first time in a tournament setting. In the open rounds, we saw Strong decks from previous seasons such as Zoe / Lee Sin, Virgo Ionia, and Sivir / Akshan Demacia, as well as from new decks like Scion/ Daven, and Fizz Nami Pnz.

The highlight of Day 1 was when casters Sqweeby and Duckling rejoiced at Gameb0yr0b killing the opponent, MilkWorld, with 1 single shroom draw for perfect lethal to close out the game. For Day 2 of the tournament, was saw several well known competitors advancing, as well as some new names like Buzzwole and kakowin. Casters saw the well known worlds-qualified player, iannogueira, dominate with two new decks, PNZ Fizz Nami and Scion Draven - burning competitors' life totals down and finding creative lethals in his quarter final round vs. KevinLoR. We saw our first glimpse of Buzz in the semi-finals round with Thresh Viego Ionia closing out its game with an insanely fast turn 4 hydravine, ending the game just a few turns later. The finals came down to the top tier player against a brand-new face on the competitive scene, Buzzwole69. Buzz had the advantage from the start with a very favorable control-based healing lineup into Ian’s midrange burn aggro decks. Ian was almost able to beat anivia in Game#1, but the healing and freezing from Buzz was too much in the end. In Finals Game 2 we saw Ian creative a wide board of overwhelm units with Scion Draven while Buzz struggled to hold on in the midgame with no champs. Creative unit kills and a well-timed lee sin draw allowed Buzz to stabilize and ultimately win the game and tournament with a clean 2-0!

Seeing a new competitive player take down a strong opponent and a tournament of this magnitude was both impressive and exciting to the casters, and is part of what GGToor is about, giving new players a chance to shine and make a name for themselves.

This weekend's Clash Royale event was very competitive, with many of the players using meta cards and archetypes like mortar, canon, and lava decks. Graveyard was also a very common card in many decks, which can change the flow of the game when used skillfully to summon a skeleton horde. In the top cut matches, several players favored inferno dragon along with other staples in the meta, to help tackle the popular lava deck. Fireball also proved its worth, helping win several matches with the extra direct damage acting as a finisher... Congratulations to lucasgsm_13, beating ShakShak in the Grand Finals to take home the First-Placed-Prize!

Our most recent Clash of Clans event featured townhall level 10, and after playing matches over time, the top cut was played this weekend. There were many memorable plays during the event, such as when Mini Maxym's queen charge failed and the enemy’s town hall was still standing... then his Baby Dragon saved the day, finishing it off to win the round! Loki crushed Vally's dreams with his solid defense when they faced off, featuring massive splash damage from bomb tower, wizard tower and giant bomb working together to cause Vally's hogs attack to fail. In another match, Vally used a mass pekka strategy on Amar's base, which succeeded where mini maxym had failed earlier in the day, yielding the first 3 star win in the top cut! Finally, Mini Maxym's final match-winning hit against Loki used a strategy that had not been seen throughout the Top Cut - using 3 bat spells to snipe the Air Defense, then spraying the LaLo over the base, and masterfully using 2 skeleton spells to snipe the defending queen! Special thanks to Gaming with Darklord for providing commentary, and congrats to Mini Maxym, our new Clash of Clans Champion!

