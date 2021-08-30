Robinhood Markets, Inc. Announces Partial Exercise of IPO Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shares

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) granted the underwriters of its IPO a customary 30-day over-allotment option to buy up to an additional 5,500,000 shares of Class A common stock from Robinhood at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Today, Robinhood announced that the IPO underwriters have partially exercised their over-allotment option and will purchase 4,354,194 shares of Class A common stock (the “Additional Shares”) at the IPO price of $38.00, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The net proceeds to Robinhood from the sale of the Additional Shares will be approximately $158.5 million. Robinhood expects to close the issuance of the Additional Shares on August 31, 2021.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities acted as additional book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 28, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus (the “Prospectus”), copies of which may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316, or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

Robinhood is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content. Robinhood aims to build the most trusted and most culturally relevant money app worldwide.

