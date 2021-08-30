Nano Dimension to Unveil Fabrica 2.0 System at 2021 RAPID + TCT Event

Micro Additive Manufacturing System Will Be Available for Public Access

Sunrise, Florida, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Printed Electronics (PE) manufacturing system provider, announced today that the Fabrica 2.0 Micro Additive Manufacturing (AM) System (Fabrica 2.0) will be exhibited at the RAPID + TCT event , to be held on September 13-15, 2021 in Chicago, USA. The public will be able to see the innovative printing system in action, as well as inspect an array of manufactured high precision, high quality parts.

Fabrica 2.0, which has been developed by Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Group (acquired by Nano Dimension in April 2021), is used in the areas of micron level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), micro fluidics, and life sciences, making products such as casings for micro-electronics, micro springs, micro actuators and micro sensors, and numerous medical components such as micro valves, micro syringes, and surgical devices.

Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 3D printing system enables the industry-wide drive towards miniaturization. Fabrica 2.0 micro-AM technology lifts the lid for designers and manufacturers in their quest to embrace the inherent advantage of the AM, including the ability to build complex parts in small, medium, and high volumes in a timely and cost-effective fashion.

The technology is based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine. It achieves repeatable micron levels resolution by combining DLP with patented adaptive optics. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with an array of sensors, allowing a closed feedback loop, and uses proprietary materials which can achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass-manufacturing solution.

Dr. Jon Donner, General Manager and Head of Sales for Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Group, stated, “We are excited to finally be able to convene face-to-face meetings. We are happy to support RAPID + TCT 2021 as we all to emerge from the lockdowns that have affected countries across the world. This is the first time that we’ll exhibit the Fabrica 2.0 at a trade event. It will be fantastic to be able to show attendees the amazing parts that our technology can produce, and the levels of detail and tolerance attainment that are now possible with additive manufacturing. If up until today you have figured that the only route to market for volume production of micro precision plastic parts is micro molding, meet us at RAPID + TCT 2021 and we will change your industry knowledge! We have the power to influence your product development process.”

Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nano Dimension, stated, “Some things are just better experienced in person, and this sentiment will be proven time and time again once the industry trendsetters see Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 system in action. They will see and feel what our early customers have already experienced: a unique combination of hardware, software, and material innovations to achieve unmatched precision and accuracy. They have done all this while also being commercially viable in terms of speed of production and cost of production. Design engineers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can now see that restrictions that they have to work within when designing and manufacturing for traditional manufacturing processes are no longer there. We look forward to seeing you all!”

Nano Dimension will be located at booth E8940. To arrange a meeting, contact mailto:info.fabrica@nano-di.com .

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors into an environmentally friendly & economically efficient additive manufacturing Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension plans to execute on this vision by building an ecofriendly and intelligent distributed network of additively manufacturing self-learning & self-improving systems, which are designed to deliver a superior ROI to their owners as well as to Nano Dimension shareholders and stakeholders.

The DragonFly LDM® 3D printing systems serve cross-industry High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs™) fabrication needs, by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs™ which are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. These products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains. With DragonFly LDM®, a revolution happens at the click of a button, allowing customers to go from CAD to a functional device in a matter of hours instead of weeks; creating products with better performance; reducing the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enabling innovation; and, critically important, protecting IP, all the while limiting environmental pollution and chemical waste.

Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass-manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), micro fluidics and life sciences instruments.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential benefits of Fabrica Group’s technology and the Fabrica 2.0. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 11, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: Nano Dimension’s ability to increase sales and revenue, its burn rate, and its ability to continue as a going concern. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

