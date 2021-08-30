WITT O’BRIEN’S EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TO SUPPORT RAPID GROWTH

WASHINGTON and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC, (“Witt O’Brien’s”), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”), announced today that several nationally recognized leaders have joined the firm as it addresses rapidly growing demand for its COVID-19 and disaster management solutions.



Witt O’Brien’s Government Solutions practice has experienced tremendous growth providing assistance to more than 100 state and local governments. This includes helping clients maximize federal aid available through the CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and other COVID-19 response and recovery initiatives. It also comprises program implementation support to accelerate aid delivery. In addition, Witt O’Brien’s Corporate Solutions has launched CO:RE, an innovative managed service specifically designed for mid-sized firms looking to strengthen their crisis management and business continuity.

“We pride ourselves in our ability to help a wide range of clients when they need us most. Expanding our team with top level talent ensures we can continue to do just that,” said Tim Whipple, Chief Executive Officer of Witt O’Brien’s. “I welcome the newest members of our leadership team and thank everyone at Witt O’Brien’s for their dedication and professionalism during this exciting period of fast-paced growth.”

Amber Vecchio serves as Cadre Manager. She has over 15 years’ experience managing a wide range of staff resources in support of large disaster response and recovery contracts.

Courtney Ring joins as Vice President of Capture Management. Courtney has over 17 years’ experience leading business development and capture management, including the development of client relationships and strategic partnerships across the emergency management industry.

Kelly Ralston is Vice President of Portfolio Management with over 25 years’ experience in operational leadership for large government contractors.

Kevin Snyder joins as Managing Director of Readiness and Resilience. Most recently, Kevin was a Federal Coordinating Officer and Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for FEMA, with earlier executive experience in the private sector and local and regional governmental organizations.

Michelle Pashko is Vice President of Human Resources with 20 years’ experience building high-performing people programs in federal government contracting businesses, such as PAE and Northrop Grumman.

Scott Stoermer serves as Managing Director of Response Operations. Scott is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who most recently served as Sector Commander leading over 1,000 employees and volunteers across five states.

About Witt O’Brien’s

Witt O’Brien’s, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc., is the world leader in crisis and emergency management. We help protect our clients by preparing for all types of disruption. If disaster strikes, we deploy in a matter of hours to help them respond and recover as quickly as possible.