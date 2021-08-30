The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to grow by $ 548.97 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02448199/?utm_source=GNW

97 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved functionality and performance with no manual work and low maintenance costs. In addition, improved functionality and performance with no manual work is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Vacuum cleaner robots

• Vacuum and mop cleaner robots



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• UK

• The Netherlands

• France

• Rest of Western Europe



This study identifies the increase in the number of pets as one of the prime reasons driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in Western Europe during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market sizing

• Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market forecast

• Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential robotic vacuum cleaner market vendors in Western Europe that include Dyson Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Also, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

