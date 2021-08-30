Mind the Graph announces the world’s first AI-powered Poster Maker for Scientists

We turn scientists into designers. Automatically.



FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Objective: to save long hours of work for Life Science Researchers by helping them create scientific poster with just a few clicks. The product leverages a vast library of scientifically correct illustrations from Mind the Graph and a powerful artificial intelligence summarizer tool to turn any published article or conference abstract into a professional-looking academic poster with just 5 clicks.

The AI-powered Poster Maker helps the authors to communicate better and stand out in an environment where over 3,000 new scientific papers are published every day. While helping readers to understand the scientific content easier and faster, infographics foster dissemination of scientific knowledge and is in line with the tendency of scientific vehicles, like BMJ Posters, F1000 Posters, JoVe, ScienceOpen and ResearchGate that incentivize the use of visuals to attract readers to science. Competent visual design foster science comprehension and also helps scientific content to be shared beyond the academia. Mind the Graph wants to invite authors, universities and Life Science research-based companies to try the product for free.

Product URL: mindthegraph.com/app/poster-maker

Tutorial video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP73wbJVeM4

About the Company

Mind the Graph is an EdTech that uses infographics to explain scientific information in a simpler and visual appealing way. It was founded by the joined efforts of a Life Science Researcher and a Graphical Designer. The focus of the company is to create products that empower scientists, fostering the design of impactful professional-looking infographics with pre-assembled scientifically accurate illustrations available in an online platform. “We turn scientist into designers” is our motto. Mind the Graph products are currently online and sold under subscription (i.e. SAAS), summing up around 500K users worldwide. The company also provides design services for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, helping to improve understanding and adoption of health products. Of relevance, the company founder is also a researcher in Pharmacology and partnered up with a designer to start this technology venture 6 years ago, becoming the leading company in infographics for scientific communication.

Why does that matter for Life Sciences and Healthcare?

Medical, health Science and Life sciences are by far the most active community when it comes to scientific publishing. Some estimates range between 60% and 80% of the whole scientific content to be in this area. Just biomedical publications comprise 35% of all the journals in the world. Therefore, scientific communication is a big challenge for authors in this field. Needless to say, biomedical studies are really expensive and often linked to governmental research grants. Using innovative tools to foster public awareness of science is a matter of public interest. This new launch combines a patent-pending technology of image creation with an artificial intelligence engine to create an innovative design experience for scientific content that helps disseminate biomedical / health content and contributes to health literacy. The product is helpful for authors in several Life Science and medical areas, such as Cardiology, Neurology, Surgery, Urology, Gynecology, Obstetrics, Clinicians, Pneumonology, Endocrinology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Hematology, Immunology, Parasitology, Neuroscience, Pharmacology, Medicine, Nutrition, Pharmacy, Odontology, Nursing as a well as broad Biology areas, like Zoology, Botany, Cell Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, Molecular Biology and is therefore very useful to research laboratories in any biomedical, health and life Science related fields (check https://app.mindthegraph.com/gallery).

