Health Plan Companion Benefit Alternatives (CBA) Now Offering Meru Health Online Mental Health Program to Its Subscribers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meru Health , which provides the most comprehensive online mental health solution for depression, burnout and anxiety, announced today that Companion Benefit Alternatives (CBA) is the latest health payer to offer the Meru Health program to its subscribers.

Demand for mental health assistance exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and new online options grew in popularity as access to traditional in-person health care was curtailed. Meru Health’s treatment program can be accessed anytime and anywhere via a smartphone app. Each participant is supported by a personal, licensed therapist who guides them through the 12-week app-based program where they learn behavioral practices, mindfulness, biofeedback practices and habit-changing activities for sleep, nutrition and more to help decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety.

In a peer-reviewed study, researchers found that 48 percent of patients responded to the Meru Health intervention, and 60 percent of participants did so at 12-month follow-up. These response rates are higher than those found in a real-world antidepressant study that showed a response rate less than 20 percent at end-of-treatment and less than 30 percent at 12-month follow-up.

CBA selected Meru Health based on a wealth of peer-reviewed research and its unique combination of Cognitive-Based Therapy (CBT) plus mindfulness, nutrition, and lifestyle science advice.

“We wanted to improve our mental health offerings, and were impressed by the thorough research on the effectiveness of the Meru Health program,” said Dr. April Richardson, Medical Director Companion Benefit Alternatives. “This approach will not only help improve access to mental health care in South Carolina, but is also proven to provide results that last. We’re proud to be the first to offer Meru Health’s program in our state.”

“CBA takes an evidence-based approach to expanding its offering, considering only options with proven, peer-reviewed results,” said Kristian Ranta, CEO and founder of Meru Health. “We need more of this rigor in the mental health space. We look forward to working closely with CBA to provide a great experience for members.”

About Meru Health

Meru Health is setting the new standard in mental healthcare with the most comprehensive online solution that combines licensed therapists and psychiatrists, a smartphone-based treatment program, biofeedback training, anonymous peer support, and habit-changing activities for sleep, nutrition and more. The company is committed to evidence-based care and has published groundbreaking clinical outcomes with Stanford, Harvard, and UC Davis that show promising clinical effectiveness and lasting results that offers a convenient, accessible, side effect-free mental health treatment option in contrast to the standard of care in the U.S. today. Meru Health partners with major health insurance providers like Cigna, Humana and Moda Health, as well as leading businesses who want to provide best-in-class mental health care for their employees or members. For more information, visit www.meruhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter.

