Cradlepoint Delivers Industry’s First 5G Enterprise Router for the Wireless WAN Era

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5G World -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, is continuing its mission to enable businesses to connect beyond the limits of wired networks through the expansion of its second-generation 5G product portfolio . The Cradlepoint E3000 Series 5G Enterprise Router, orderable now, is the industry’s first enterprise-class router that provides businesses with fast, agile, secure, and resilient 5G connectivity for primary, failover, or SD-WAN use cases without traditional performance compromises.



Business models are shifting to streamline operations, enhance competitiveness, and respond to evolving customer demands post pandemic and this has placed increased value on network speed and agility, as well as heightened security. With this shift, and proliferation of 5G services, enterprises are now migrating towards a more Wireless WAN. A recent report from IDC forecasts the market for enterprise wireless routers to reach $2.98 billion by 2024

“The pandemic has drastically altered the business climate, forcing companies to embrace technology like 5G to enable their WANs to become more agile and resilient,” says Donna Johnson, Cradlepoint VP of Product Marketing. “Cradlepoint is making the Wireless WAN a reality with products like the E3000 5G Series Enterprise Router, giving customers 5G branch connectivity without compromising enterprise-class management, features or performance.”

5G is a Catalyst to Cutting-The-Cord

Wired WAN connections no longer meet the needs of today’s agile, resilient, and cloud-centric business environments. While LTE has been enabling businesses to leverage wireless and “cut-the-cord” solutions for a while, the speed, intelligence, and resiliency of next-generation 5G services is becoming a catalyst to Wireless WAN adoption. Not only does it make today’s applications better, but it will also enable a new generation of immersive customer experiences at the network edge, as well as more cost-effective SD-WAN 5G architectures, anywhere connectivity, and high-speed wireless failover for larger sites.

"We are getting a lot of interest in 5G from our business customers. Many have already turned to cellular networking to improve uptime and add flexibility to their WAN connections. With the performance and latency improvements of 5G, businesses are very interested in trialing 5G as their primary connection for fixed sites." Harald Kiy managing director, sector27, Germany

For high-speed, broadcast from anywhere applications:

“At youth sports facilities, wired broadband for our video streaming services is difficult to reach every desired camera location and expensive to install,” said Seth Cummings, CEO, GoDog Sports . “With Cradlepoint’s 5G solutions, we can have the flexibility and performance we need to give friends and family the remote viewing experience they want.”

“To broadcast a momentous event such as our Fourth of July celebration, we needed to ensure an excellent experience for our viewers. With Cradlepoint’s 5G Wideband adapter and Verizon’s Ultra-Wideband network, we reached a level of cellular performance capacity we’d never seen before,” said John Chaney, IT Communications Manager for the City of Irving, Texas. “The festivities and viewing experience were exceptional, and our city was able to celebrate together.”

For retail edge applications:

“Reece has been experimenting with 5G for the past 12 months. We’ve seen first-hand the opportunities and benefits this technology offers. Pairing Cradlepoint adapters with 5G has given us even more ways to provide bespoke service to meet our customers’ ever-evolving needs,” Tim Ronan, Voice and Data Networks Lead, Reece Group.

"We've had great success utilizing cellular as our primary internet connection in areas where high-speed wired broadband is scarce, and we'd like to increase our reach with 5G. For customer satisfaction, risk mitigation, safety, and training, we employ a lot of high-definition video cameras in our stores. The performance of 5G will improve our video streaming capabilities, resulting in a safer working environment for our staff and more efficient customer service," explains Robert Reeder, VP of IT for a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise group called Henley Enterprises.

While other vendors are trying to get their first 5G products to market, Cradlepoint is already shipping its second-generation of purpose-built 5G for Business solutions, giving customers the most pathways to all flavors of 5G. For more information, visit: https://cradlepoint.com/products/5g-for-business/

E3000 Series 5G Enterprise Router Summary:

The Cradlepoint E3000 Series 5G Enterprise Router supports the following features and capabilities:

Cradlepoint NetCloud for Enterprise Branch with enterprise-class routing (BGP, EIGRP, et.), IPSEC and DMVPN support, wireless-optimized SD-WAN, as well as industry-leading Cellular Intelligence.

Wire-speed Unified Edge Security with app-level control, IPS/IDS, IP reputation, web content filtering, and micro-segmenting firewall.

Choice of 5G, high-speed fiber and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN ports

The most LTE and 5G connectivity options, including an embedded 5G modem for Low/Mid-Band, plus a field-upgradable modem slot for a second Gigabit LTE or 5G connection (early 2022)

Exclusive Captive Modem simplifies and reduces the cost of connecting to an external W1850 or outside mounted W2005 (Mid-Band) or W4005 (High-Band, mmWave) 5G Wideband Adapter

Nine downstream switched Ethernet ports (4 with PoE) plus Wi-Fi 6 and optional Bluetooth 5.1

Private Cellular Networking support for CBRS in both 5G and LTE modes

Orderable today and starts shipping in 30 days

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 28,500 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India with international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com