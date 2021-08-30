Nabati Foods Launches Plant-Based Liquid Eggs in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is launching Nabati Plant Eggz™, its plant-based liquid egg product, in the United States, on August 30, 2021.



The product is available online at Nabati.ca for $6.99 (USD) and is also available as part of VegNews’ deal of the week. The deal includes two bottles of Nabati Plant Eggz™ and two bags of Nabati Cheeze (one mozzarella style and one cheddar style), which can be purchased for $15 USD and includes free shipping in the U.S.

“Nabati Plant Eggz™ are a plant-based liquid egg product that was designed to mimic the same consistency, taste, and texture as you get with traditional chicken eggs,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “Nabati Plant Eggz™ are cooked exactly the same way that regular eggs are cooked and they can be used in the same dishes including omelets, quiches, and scrambled eggs.”

Nabati Plant Eggz™ are made using lupin and pea protein. Each serving has only 100 calories, with six grams of protein, two grams of fiber, and no cholesterol. They are also high in vitamin a, vitamin e, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin b12, and pantothenic acid. The product will be sold in liquid form in 355ml bottles.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about the experience of cooking the product when we were developing it. We don’t want anyone to feel that they are missing out when they choose to go plant-based,” added Yehya. “Further, it was important to us when we created this product that it be free of all of the most common allergens. Unlike other plant-based liquid eggs, our product is both soy-free and gluten-free. Food should bring people together; enjoying meals with your friends and family is one of life’s greatest simple pleasures.”

Subscribe to updates about Nabati here: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/ .

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and plant-based eggs. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

Find Nabati on Social Media: on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

For investment inquiries or further information, please contact: ir@nabatifoods.com

Disclosure and Caution

Completion of the financing is subject to a number of conditions, including ensuring the financing and listing application are compliant with CSE requirements. The transaction cannot close until the required conditions are satisfied and required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the financing will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative – there is no active market for Company’s securities at this time. No regulatory body has reviewed or approved the terms to this financing.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the ability to complete the financing, the ability to satisfy the conditions required and approvals needed to complete the transaction, availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.