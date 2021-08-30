XBiotech Announces Addition of Dr. Mark Ziats, M.D. Ph.D. as Medical Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) (“XBiotech”) today announced the addition of Mark Ziats, M.D. Ph.D. as Medical Director. Dr. Ziats will be involved in developing and managing a diverse clinical portfolio for the Company’s drug candidates. The Company is developing novel drugs, including those to treat cardiovascular disease, cancer, arthritis and infectious diseases. Dr. Ziats will work with a multidisciplinary team, including key opinion leaders in the respective fields of medicine, to facilitate clinical development of the Company’s candidate drugs across all areas.



Dr. Ziats received his medical training in Texas from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston; received his PhD in genetics from the University of Cambridge, England as part of the NIH-Cambridge Biomedical Scholars Program; and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan. Mark Ziats is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, has practiced broad inpatient and post-acute care medicine, and has held the post of clinical assistant professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville. Dr. Ziats has authored research publications relating to his work in neurodevelopment, clinical genetics and immune signaling pathways.

John Simard, CEO of XBiotech, stated, “I am pleased to welcome Mark to XBiotech. His intellect and energy will add strength to XBiotech and our clinical program. The Company’s extraordinary mission—to use the human body’s naturally occurring antibodies to treat disease—is definitely a pursuit worthy of his talents.”

Mark Ziats commented, “I am very excited to join the team at XBiotech, as they have already shown the impact that True Human antibody therapeutics can have, and I believe this important and novel technology can be developed further to improve the lives of many patients across a wide spectrum of disorders.”

About True Human™ Therapeutic Antibodies

XBiotech’s True Human™ antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech’s True Human™ antibodies have the potential to harness the body’s natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.

About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human™ proprietary technology. XBiotech currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech is also leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.

