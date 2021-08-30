New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Content Screening/Imaging: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05604028/?utm_source=GNW

This report discusses the high content screening/imaging industry and its various resources.It covers the overall high content screening/imaging market including instrument or platform, consumables (reagents and kits), software and analytics, and services.



The report further analyzes the market based on application, providing an analysis of drug discovery, oncology, compound profiling, molecular diagnosis, toxicity studies and neuroscience. A complete regional analysis of the market is also studied in the report.



Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (which includes Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 44 data tables and 28 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets and technologies for high content screening/imaging

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

- Quantification of high content screening/imaging market based on component, end user, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

- Highlights of the current and future market potential, detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and information on new technologies and innovations of the industry

- Discussion on advantages of high-throughput screening over manual screening, and COVID-19 impact on MedTech and medical tourism

- Coverage of recent developments, research and development (R&D) exploration, clinical trials and government programs to predict market trends of the HCS/I market

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players, including Molecular Devices (Danaher), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Co., PerkinElmer Inc., Genedata AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Summary:

The global market for high content screening/imaging was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.



The major factor contributing to the growth of the HCS/I market is the rising adoption of high content screening/imaging technology in research and development activities.The rapid adoption of HCS/Itechnology in the pharmaceutical industry and academic research centers indicates the importance ofthis information-rich screening tool.



The imaging of cell function has become increasingly important tounderstand the underlying functional biology associated with new therapeutic targets.Demand forimproved technologies for cell research, government support and emergence of sophisticatedinformatics solutions, along with rising demand for better screening systems, is augmenting the demandfor high content imaging within fully automated screening laboratories.



Furthermore, technologicaladvancements and developments in biological research and the discovery of more effective therapiesfor the treatment of human disease are fueling the growth of the market. HCS/I systems havecontinually evolved with many improvements enabled to meet user demands of greater flexibility andthe growing requirements of assays involving complex cellular disease models. Increasing drug discoveryR&D globally, increasing investments and introduction of advanced imaging instruments are the otherdrivers for the HCS/I market.



The high cost of HCS/I instrumentation is the primary factor restraining the growth of the market.The price of machinery and instrumentation prohibits a small economy country or a research organization from purchasing HCS/I equipment.



Companies are introducing more sensitive cameras and better light sources, such as LED and multicolor illumination, which are increasing the output and reliability of the system and, therefore, the overall cost of the microscopes.The price of HCS/I equipment varies from a hundred thousand to a million dollars, depending on the specifications.



Inadequate infrastructure and less funding for R&D in emerging countries will also hinder the market as installation and maintenance costs are also very high and not easily feasible for emerging economies.



Adoption of HCS/I in the analysis of 3D spheroids, microtissues and phenotypic assays, are expected to impact gene editing studies based on CRISPR-Cas9 in the future.Moreover, the growing availability of perturbagen libraries and HCS/I infrastructure within academic research centers has prompted widespread interest in HCS/I applications among academic investigators.



The combination of HCS/I with chemical genetics, where small organic molecules are used to study biological systems has emerged as a powerful approach for defining protein functions and dissecting signaling pathways. The rapid growth of genome-wide RNA interference (RNAi) technology to probe gene function in mammalian cell culture systematically has popularized HCS/I systems in academic research environments.

