SVT Robotics Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVT Robotics, a disrupter in the industrial robotics space whose software accelerates and simplifies the integration and deployment of robotics, announced today that they were recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2021. SVT was named in the new category of “Multirobot Orchestration.”1



The Gartner Hype Cycle is a branded graphical representation used by the Gartner firm to represent the maturity, adoption, and social application of specific technologies that have real world impact. Multirobot Orchestration platforms sit between and integrate with business applications and heterogenous fleets of operational robots, both mobile and stationary.

“We are honored to be named in the 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle,” said A.K. Schultz, co-founder and CEO of SVT Robotics. “We believe that being named in the Multirobot Orchestration category speaks to the ability of our SOFTBOT Platform to provide plug-and-play interoperability across automation and software systems. Companies can rapidly deploy fully integrated solutions that work in concert.”

Read the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies here: https://info.svtrobotics.com/gartner-hype-cycle.

SVT Robotics has been riding a surge of interest in their SOFTBOT Platform as well as receiving numerous awards for their groundbreaking technology. They won both the June 2021 Supply Chain Top Projects Award by Supply and Demand Chain Executive as well as the RILA 2021 Startup Innovation Award. They were also named a Top Ten Best Products of 2021 by MHI.

