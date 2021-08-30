New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Cooling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Component, Cooling Type, Data Center Type, and Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130842/?utm_source=GNW

One of the significant developments is an environmentally friendly data center by Google.



Seawater is used in this data center for cooling one of Google’s data centers in Finland.With the help of this technique, there is no need to burn carbon and it uses cold water in order to cool the mechanism.



Similarly, Facebook also utilizes the captured rainwater for cooling.



The power densities in the market are rapidly increasing and many of the companies have heavily invested in newer technologies for data center cooling in order to ensure their ability for harnessing the next gen processor computing power.The larger technology companies including Google have leveraged the capabilities of artificial intelligence in order to improve the cooling efficiency.



Additionally, the farfetched solutions including liquid server cooling solutions are incrementally becoming a commonplace as the companies are seeking for advanced ways for cooling next gen high-performance processors.



It is observed that the data centers utilize over 75% more cooling than what is actually needed.AI technology along with the data center smart assistant is a crucial innovation for data center cooling.



A smart assistant aids the cost saving for the data centers and lets the businesses know how much and when the cooling is required. AdeptDC, for instance, uses machine learning and smart cooling for reading the temperatures of the GPU and CPU and processes real-time data.

Another emerging advancement is a data center cooling robot that monitors the humidity and temperature level of the server from within the cabinet.One can check the levels form smart devices and never have to open the cabinet.



It enables cooling only in the areas that require cooling instead of cooling the entire data center.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Center Cooling Market



Millions of people across the globe were sitting at home amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has initially hampered the operations of various industries.Moreover, individuals stopped going to office and followed strict social distancing measures.



This has negatively impacted the market.However, in the last quarter of 2020, companies from many industries began their operations virtually and employees started to work from home, which has bolstered the demand of data centers as all major companies from the region came with additional storage requirement as majority of operations started to function virtually.



However, the supply chain of data center components was disrupted due to partial restriction on cargo and transport at the beginning of the pandemic, but soon market overcame this challenge. The sudden rise in demand for increased server storage has fostered the growth of the data center cooling market, and the market expected to continue its growth during the forecast period.



The overall data center cooling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Data Center Cooling market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the data center cooling market.



Some of the key players operating in the data center cooling market are Airedale air conditioning; Asetek Inc.; black Box Corporation; Carrier Corporation; Emerson Electric Co.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hitachi Ltd.; Modine Manufacturing Company; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Rittal GmbH & CO. KG; Schneider Electric SE; Stulz GmbH; and Trane Technologies plc and Vertiv Group Corporation., among others.

