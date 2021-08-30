OPKO Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Investment Conferences

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



14 th Annual Barrington Research Fall Conference, September 9, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one and small-group virtual meetings with investors during the event.





H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15, 2021. Management will participate in a fireside chat and will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors. The recorded fireside chat will be available on demand beginning Monday, September 13th on the Investors section of OPKO Health's website.



About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

