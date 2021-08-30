New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Custom Antibody Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service, Type, Source, and Research Area, End Users, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130841/?utm_source=GNW

However, the production for the monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies varies based on the animals being used to derive them.



In addition, the packages of custom antibodies also determine the cost demanded different applications that various players offer to hinder the market growth.



Biotechnology companies have been prominently focusing on collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, financial aids, or funding to progress in the markets they serve.Various companies are aggressively offering research and development services for custom antibodies.



Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has done opportunities for players to make some critical strategic decisions. In January 2021, Morphic Therapeutic, a biotechnology company, collaborated with Janssen Pharmaceutical, Inc., a part of Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, to develop novel antibodies against third integrin target proteins (a family of ubiquitous receptors). In March 2021, Y-Biologics, a South Korean company, and Pierre Fabre, a French company, announced a strategic Research Collaboration & Optional License Agreement to develop targets for immune-oncology. The companies have begun testing Y-Biologic’s monoclonal antibodies against the first tumor microenvironment (TME) target, which Pierre Fabre selected. In June 2021, GenScript announced its MonoRab, a custom rabbit monoclonal antibody (mAB) service. It is added to the company’s integrated premium antibody service portfolio. MonoRab is the company’s proprietary technology that utilizes hybridoma technologies and early-stage monoclonal antibody sequencing. Both technologies deliver custom rabbit mAbs that are more specific and possess higher affinity and diversified abilities required for a broad range of applications. The companies are expected to continue the collaboration for three years and may have an extension of two years in the following years.



The global custom antibody market is segmented by service, type, source, research area, and end users.Based on service, the custom antibody market is segmented into antibody development, antibody production and purification, and antibody fragmentation and labelling.



In 2020, the antibody development segment held the largest share of the market by service and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.Based on type, it is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, and other custom antibodies.



In 2020, the monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest share of the market by type, whereas the polyclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.Based on source, the custom antibody is segmented into mice, rabbit, and others.



The mice segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on research area, the custom antibody market is segmented into oncology, immunology, stem cells, infectious disease, neurobiology, cardiovascular disease, and others. The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the stem cells segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market growth at the fastest rate during the coming years. Based on end users, the custom antibody market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and contract research organizations. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



