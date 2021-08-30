The Power Tools Market is expected to grow by $ 1.63 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Tools Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01095409/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the power tools market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for power tools for DIY projects in the US and technological innovation accelerating replacement demand. In addition, the growing demand for power tools for DIY projects in the US is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The power tools market in US analysis includes technology and end-user segments.



The power tools market in the US is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Electric

• Pneumatic

• Others



By End-user

• Professional

• Consumer



This study identifies the rise in construction and infrastructure development activities as one of the prime reasons driving the power tools market growth in the US during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power tools market vendors in the US that include Apex Tool Group LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Makita Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG. Also, the power tools market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

