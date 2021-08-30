Algae Protein Market Worth $1.06 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The algae protein market revenue is projected to cross USD 1.06 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. owing to its increasing use in beverages, dressings, sauces, savory snacks, cereals, breads, RTM powders, and supplements.

Micro algae protein industry size should surpass USD 570 million by 2027. Micro algae should witness demand owing to increasing applications particularly in food, nutraceuticals, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. Its high protein content and bioactive compounds offer health benefits. The proteins have complete Essential Amino Acids (EAA) profiles that play an important role in repairing and building tissues in human body. Increasing demand for nutraceuticals and dietary food products should stimulate micro algae protein demand.

Algae protein market size from chlorella product is set to surpass USD 540 million by 2027. The increasing use of chlorella protein in animal feed owing to the presence of pigments, antioxidants, provitamins, vitamins, and Chlorella Growth Factor (CGF) should boost the market statistics. The chlorella in animal feed helps in stimulating or enhancing immune system, increasing feed intake and utilization, and promoting reproduction, further increasing the value of animal products for human consumption. These aforementioned factors represent growth opportunities for business during the forecast timeframe.

Some major findings of the algae protein market report include:

Micro algae protein industry is set to register over 6% CAGR through 2027 owing to its high protein content and bioactive compounds, offering health benefits, treating, and preventing disease.

Chlorella protein product surpassed USD 350 million in 2020, mainly due to its use in food & beverage products owing to rich source of proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Cosmetics applications are likely to surpass USD 130 million by 2027 owing to algae protein’s beneficial characteristics including antioxidants, skin sensitizers and moisturizing agents which enhance the competence of skin against abrasions and tanning.

Latin America product demand is majorly driven by food & beverage, dietary, and animal feed applications.

The market is competitive and includes manufacturers such as Heliae Development LLC, ENERGYbits Inc, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd, Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG, Nutrex Hawaii Inc, Corbion N.V., Allmicroalgae, and Phycom Microalage.

Algae protein market from capsule dosage form is anticipated to cross USD 170 million by 2027. Chlorella and spirulina are processed and made into capsules. These capsules are used to prevent cancer, reduce radiation treatment side effects, and stimulate the immune system, fostering algal protein demand for capsule manufacturing. Increasing demand for dietary health supplements in the form of pills or capsules owing to convenience to carry as compared to powder or liquid form should have a positive impact on product landscape.

Europe algae protein market is likely register over 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 on account of increasing retail sales of bakery products. The increase in product launches by manufacturers including gluten-free, whole grain, ancient grain, and additive-free products that offer beneficial health attributes including low-calorie, allergy-free, and ease of digestion will accelerate product demand. Rising processed food and fast-food industry along with the demand for instant & nutrition products owing to the growing working population has increased innovations in bakery products. These factors are expected to boost algal protein demand in the region.

