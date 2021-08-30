New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0619271/?utm_source=GNW





The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rankings for key players. The report discusses the market share of PCR technologies based on type of product, technology and application.



This report segments the global market by four geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). For the purpose of this report, North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico; the European region includes Germany, U.K., France and Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific; and RoW includes the Middle East, Africa and South America. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2020 as the base year, 2019 as the historical year and forecasts are through year-end 2026.



Report Includes:

- 70 data tables and 15 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Discussion of major factors driving the growth of the PCR market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies in molecular diagnosis of infectious diseases

- Estimation of market size and revenue sales forecast for PCR products, and corresponding market share analysis by product, technology type, application, and geographic region

- Impact of the COVID-19 on the market for PCR technology, R&D efforts and the need to reinvent medical ventilators, current status and impact on Medtech

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for PCR technology in clinical diagnostics

- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

- Competitive landscape of the major players operating in the global market, their competitive environment and product portfolio analysis

- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Summary:

The molecular diagnostic industry is an integral part of the healthcare industry.It is continuously evolving with the advent of novel technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing and next-generation sequencing (NGS).



PCR technology has vast potential in the fields of proteomics and genomics and has revolutionized the molecular and functional genomics sector. PCR technology includes real-time PCR, reverse transcriptase PCR, hot start and touchdown PCR, and multiplex PCR.



Technology drivers of the PCR market include advances in instrumentation, reagents and PCR techniques, and increasing R&D.Health- and healthcare-related drivers include increasingly sedentary lifestyles, the growing incidence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular, and the increasing percentage of baby-boomers.



Use of PCR is increasing beyond the conventional markets. Research labs and institutions are using PCR for various research activities for pharmaceutical companies, biotech and drug/product discovery companies, forensic labs and clinical diagnostic labs.



The global PCR product market is expected to grow at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED through 2026.Reagents and consumables is the largest market segment in terms of revenues.



The availability of ready-made mixes and reagents has spurred the growth of the reagent market.The instruments segment, which includes real-time PCR instruments and thermal cycles, is another high-growth area.



Real-time PCR technology has opened up the arena of PCR applications ranging from diagnosis of infectious diseases to DNA fingerprinting in forensic science. The number of companies entering the PCR reagent business is on the rise, with most of these new entrants being small local companies, but to meet the market demand for new products and reagents, many of these companies must enter into partnerships or collaborations with leading and larger market players, especially for product development and distribution.



Leading companies in this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Promega Corp. and Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich).

