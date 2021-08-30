New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Replacement Filters Aftermarket, Category Management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130910/?utm_source=GNW

The filters covered in this study are oil, fuel, air, and cabin product segments.



Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, and total Vehicles in Operation (VIO).It breaks down the filters aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price.



Furthermore, the competitive environment and market shares of top market participants are examined in each product category. The North American class 4–8 truck filter aftermarket is mature, and the well-established participants have built strong relationships across all distribution channels. The filters aftermarket is a high-volume market, as these components are changed frequently depending on the miles driven, maintenance practices, and operational environment. Filter technology is improving consistently in terms of its reliability and durability, further extending its useful life, Furthermore, newer model year vehicles are fitted with advanced and cleaner engines that ultimately extend the replacement rates for fleets. Customers are highly price sensitive in the class 4–8 truck segment, and with this high replacement component, they will consider low-cost offshore filters for their vehicles. Most established competitors are combating offshore competitors with a price-tiered product approach to satisfy all market participants. The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities in this space that participants can use to take action.

Author: Wallace Lau

