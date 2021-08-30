New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Class D Audio Amplifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Product, and Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130839/?utm_source=GNW

The development of gallium nitride (GaN) power transistors has enabled manufacturers to offer high-performance home theater systems, with less cost of production.



The GaN transistors exhibit a high conversion rate of energy use along with very effective at high temperatures and they are smaller than silicon MOSFETs, which saves board space cost by eliminating the output LC (inductors & capacitors) filter section.Moreover, developments in the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers, and dedicated speaker dock stations would encourage consumer spending on audio equipment for enhanced audio quality.



Bluetooth facilitates wireless connection between stereo systems or soundbars and smartphones, as well as other streaming devices.The rising application of wireless or Bluetooth speakers and home audio systems, coupled with their advanced connectivity features such as online connectivity for music and video content, is bolstering the demand for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers, which is fueling the class D audio amplifier market.



Further, growing demand for smart speakers is another factor propelling the class D audio amplifier sales. Smart speakers allow users to stream audio from a variety of sources with an audio request. With the increasing popularity of these speakers, manufacturers are adding audio and voice functionalities such as wireless access points, soundbars, smart thermostats, and smart home hubs to their products. The aforementioned technological developments in audio systems are propelling the demand for audio amplifiers.



Analog Devices, Inc.; INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG; NXP Semiconductors; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; STMicroelectronics N.V.; Silicon Laboratories, Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Maxim Integrated; and ICEpower a/s are among the key companies operating in the class D audio amplifier market. These companies are also profiled in the report.



The overall size of the class D audio amplifier market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the class D audio amplifier market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process typically include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the class D audio amplifier market.

