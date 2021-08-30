NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S

London, England, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced a collaboration with LuxFi ( https://luxfi.io/ ) to launch a real-world luxury asset-backed NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace, which will work directly with retailers and professional experts to eliminate counterfeit items while minting NFTs on a multi-chain blockchain network, and provide accurate NFT pricing that is backed by real-world data for each NFT. Today’s announcement reflects the explosive growth and expanding applicability of the NFT marketplace sector. According to NonFungible.com, over $2 billion was spent on non-fungible tokens during the first quarter of 2021 — an increase of about 2,100% from Q4 2020 and already far surpassing the total $250 million NFT market in 2020.

The management of NSAV believes that now is the perfect time to expand into the NFT market. As an accelerator and solutions provider to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital assets industry companies; NSAV is glad to join LuxFi in engaging multiple applications to LuxFi’s NFT marketplace. NSAV will use its resources to support LuxFi in becoming a leader in the real-world luxury asset backed NFT Marketplace. LuxFi is targeting real-world luxury assets that hold value well, including but not limited to art pieces, diamonds, luxury watches and branded bags.

NFTs have shaken the world of Art. As the global sales of art and antiques reached an estimated $50.1 billion in 2020 - with online sales reaching record highs and doubling in value - the art sector is one potential industry, NSAV and LuxFi are willing to explore more together by way of partnership. By creating an extensive hub of major players internationally in the industry, NSAV will help LuxFi to become a dominating force in the art industry, and both parties will form a consortium for upcoming projects.

LuxFi is launching the world’s first real-world asset backed NFT marketplace for luxury assets. Users can use the NFT Marketplace to buy, sell and invest into luxury assets. One of the main features in the platform is the possibility to use cryptocurrencies or traditional payment methods to buy and sell luxury assets. We work directly with retailers and professional experts to eliminate counterfeit items while minting NFTs on a multi-chain blockchain network and provide accurate NFT pricing that is backed by real-world data for each NFT on the platform.

LuxFi has an extensive network of brands and retailers. Our data intelligence system is collecting real-world data from global retailers and social media channels to provide accurate pricing that benchmark against global trends. Fingerprint technology is used to tie the real-world asset with its virtual NFT on the blockchain. The product fingerprint is unique for each item.

Last week, NSAV announced its plan to launch a Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk by mid-September. NSAV’s OTC Desk will offer private and personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals that trade large blocks of cryptocurrency. OTC Crypto Trading Desks offer increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges. NSAV’s OTC Desk will provide its clients with execution and settlement services that are secure, competitive and discreet. Today, nearly all major crypto exchanges have their own OTC Desk. Kraken https://www.kraken.com/ , in 2019, acquired major OTC Crypto Trading Desk, Circle Trade, and is now one of the world’s leading OTC Crypto Trading Desks. The Company’s management believes that having its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk will be a huge benefit to NSAV and all of its shareholders, as it ascends to the next level.

Aidaa Wong, Founder and CEO of LuxFi, stated, “Our mission is to unlock the true value and increase the liquidity of the real-world luxury assets through blockchain technology. I believe LuxFi will bring revolutionary changes to the luxury industry.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “NSAV has the capability, resources, and a team of professionals to support LuxFi in becoming the leading real-world asset-backed NFT Marketplace for luxury assets. We believe the market potential is tremendous and we are looking forward to working with LuxFi to bring solutions and the address challenges in the NFT industry.”

About NSAV:

NSAV Holding's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

About LuxFi:

LuxFi is a real-world luxury asset backed NFT marketplace, leveraging on our big data intelligence system and unique algorithm for automated data collection and data processing. We eliminate counterfeiting while minting an NFT on our multi-chain blockchain network and provide accurate NFT pricing that is backed by real-world data.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

