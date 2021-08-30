New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cervical Retractors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130838/?utm_source=GNW

However, availability of alternative therapies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the medical tourism in developing countries would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Cervical degenerative disc disease is not technically a disease, but rather a description of the degenerative process that discs located in the cervical spine go through.Essentially all people who live long enough will develop degenerated discs.



Different studies suggest that many adults show no symptoms of degenerative disc disease, even though a high percentage of them still experience the signs of disc degeneration on the spine, in on an MRI.According to one of the studies, ~50% of people start showing some signs of disc degeneration in an MRI by their early 20s.



Another study found ~75% of people under age 50 have disc degeneration, while more than 90% of people with age 50 have the degenerative disc disease.While nearly everyone eventually gets cervical degenerative disc disease with age, and factors such as genetics, obesity, and smoking accelerate the process of developing this disease, so that the people become symptomatic sooner.



The prevalence of obesity is high, exceeding 30% of the population in the US. The number of cervical spine surgeries has increased significantly in the last decade; it reached 36,441 in 2011 (P<0.001) from 27,445 in 2002, with anterior cervical fusions being the most common type (84%).



Based on product, the global cervical retractors market is segmented into transverse retractors and longitudinal retractors.The transverse retractors segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By end user, the global cervical retractors market is segmented into hospital, clinic, and others. The hospital held the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.



The Food Safety and Inspection Service, Food and Drug Administration, and European Medical Association are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global cervical retractors market.

